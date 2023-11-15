Dean has moved back to Albert Square to be close to his seriously ill daughter Jade Green and is also opening a business with Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Linda has been horrified by former brother-in-law Dean's presence after he escaped justice for attacking her several years earlier, but most of the community is standing in solidarity with her.

Needing a break, Linda headed out for a day of shopping, with her young children Ollie and Annie left in the care of her mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and the Knights. On Linda's way out, Dean brazenly tried to hand her a leaflet for Beales' Eels, which she managed to ignore.

But just as Elaine's fiancé George Knight (Colin Salmon) arrived at The Vic with an unwell Ollie, who had to be collected early from school, Dean slipped into the pub to hand out flyers.

With George distracted by a downbeat Cindy, Dean took his chance to introduce himself to Ollie as 'Uncle Dean', before Elaine and George sent him packing and took Ollie safely upstairs.

When Linda returned and heard what had happened, she became distressed but, as anger took over, she headed off to confront Dean. When Alfie noticed what was going on, he abandoned a chat with his ex Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace), who was concerned about his health amid his prostate cancer treatment.

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter standing in the street in EastEnders. BBC

Alfie ran after Linda and advised that if she let rip at Dean, she would be playing right into his hands. Instead, Alfie suggested they use the fact that everyone was firmly on Linda's side to force Dean away. But will their plan work?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

Help and support around prostate cancer is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190.

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK: https://prostatecanceruk.org/ and Macmillan Cancer Support: https://www.macmillan.org.uk/cancer-information-and-support/prostate-cancer

