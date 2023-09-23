So, given that the BBC soap is set to kill off one male character during the festive season, naturally, our thoughts keep going to Ravi. The hints about him read like a list of his crimes, after all!

Looking for all the clues as to why, listed together in one place? RadioTimes.com has everything you need below...

Is Ravi Gulati the dead body in EastEnders at Christmas? All the clues and theories

Framed Suki Panesar for murder

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar squares up to Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We spent quite some time wondering whether Ravi's stepmother Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) would only find out about this secret on Christmas Day itself. But thanks to the suspicions of Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Suki is now aware that Ravi killed his adoptive Ranveer (Anil Goutam), not her!

While Suki has already begun a revenge plan, her hopes of getting Ravi locked up, and therefore freeing her son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) who took the blame for her, have been dashed so far.

She has, however, left Ravi's son Nugget terrified by telling him the truth, leading Nugget to run away. Might the biggest showdown between Ravi and Suki be left until the festive season?

Blackmailed Denise Fox holds the potential murder weapon

Denise wants rid of Ravi BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denise shared a few kisses with Ravi before he went on to date her daughter Chelsea. When Denise then stopped their liaison, Ravi blackmailed her, saying he would tell her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) if she didn't get him the evidence that copper Jack was compiling against Ravi for his dodgy dealings.

Denise ended up confessing to Jack, but now she's back in Ravi's orbit after watching his murderous footage and using it to break up Ravi and Chelsea. Denise is full of hatred for Ravi but is wary of getting in too deep with Suki's plotting.

But with Denise in possession of a broken bottle of champagne during the flashforward scene, is she forced to strike against Ravi in self-defence, killing him?

Tore Stacey Slater and Kheerat Panesar apart

Jaz Deol as Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

Kheerat was in a relationship with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) before he chose to leave her, confessing to Ranveer's murder back when Suki believed she was the culprit. But when Stace inevitably learns that Ravi is the murderer, might she want to help Suki and Denise get even with Ravi?

She seemed to get the measure of Ravi when he made a pass at her while she was with Kheerat. So could Stacey, who has killed before, take a stand against injustice, leading to Ravi's demise?

He crossed Sharon Watts

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC

Although Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is no longer engaged to Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), we can't dismiss that there is bad blood between her and Ravi, after the latter attacked Keanu earlier this year. Sharon reported Ravi to the police, and it was Keanu who got Ravi out of trouble.

But if Sharon has further reason to go after Ravi - whether it's hearing about the above crimes, or through another misdemeanour - she might just be prepared to stand by her friends' sides against him. Has Ravi crossed too many Walford women to escape with his life?

Well, there is the small issue that EastEnders is about to introduce Ravi's ex, Priya, and the daughter he knew nothing about. But that doesn't necessarily mean Ravi is safe!

