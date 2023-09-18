Though the laptop is destroyed, Denise told Suki (Balvinder Sopal) what she knew, and Suki finally saw an opportunity to get innocent Kheerat (Jaz Deol) off the hook.

With Suki out for blood, Denise toiled about whether Suki was telling the truth about her side of the story.

As the episode drew to an end, Suki found Denise once more and begged her to help bring Ravi down.

Desperate Suki asked Denise to corroborate her story, and revealed her masterplan - she was going to get Ravi to confess and record him doing it.

Sounded great, until the camera pulled back and revealed the villain himself was listening in to Suki's plan from behind a van.

What danger are Suki and Denise unwittingly walking into? Or will they get away with their scheme?

Something tells us they need to watch their backs...

