EastEnders' Suki launches a dangerous plan against Ravi
Will Suki's plan work?
The walls are closing in on Ravi Gulati (played by Aaron Thiara) on EastEnders as the bad boy's murderous ways look closer to coming to light.
Denise (Diane Parish) now knows he killed Ranveer after seeing the evidence on his laptop.
Though the laptop is destroyed, Denise told Suki (Balvinder Sopal) what she knew, and Suki finally saw an opportunity to get innocent Kheerat (Jaz Deol) off the hook.
With Suki out for blood, Denise toiled about whether Suki was telling the truth about her side of the story.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
As the episode drew to an end, Suki found Denise once more and begged her to help bring Ravi down.
Desperate Suki asked Denise to corroborate her story, and revealed her masterplan - she was going to get Ravi to confess and record him doing it.
Sounded great, until the camera pulled back and revealed the villain himself was listening in to Suki's plan from behind a van.
What danger are Suki and Denise unwittingly walking into? Or will they get away with their scheme?
Something tells us they need to watch their backs...
Read more:
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- 7 EastEnders spoilers: Will Kat marry Phil amid Alfie diagnosis reveal?
- EastEnders’ Shane Richie: Alfie ‘broken’ over Kat amid prostate cancer diagnosis
- EastEnders casts mysterious Nadine who attempts to seduce Jay Brown
- EastEnders’ Theo Hawthorne plans twisted move next door to victim Stacey
- EastEnders’ Ian Beale panics as his actions push Cindy closer to George
- EastEnders sweeps National Television Awards 2023 with big wins
- Danielle Harold reveals hopes for new roles after EastEnders exit
- EastEnders’ Cindy Beale means business as she stands up to Nish Panesar
- EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley to be written out of Karen Taylor role
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth teases Kathy and Rocky future after Jo's threats
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth supports comeback for Kathy’s Hills family
- The WAGs of EastEnders' legend Ian Beale, from Cindy to Jane
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw promises “big” Christmas for the Beales
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.