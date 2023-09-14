Denise described the contents of the video, leaving Suki, who was still present from the party, speechless and confused - and everyone else wondering why Suki's son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) had confessed to the murder.

Ravi then walked in, acting casual, and later lied to Suki that she was the one responsible for Ranveer's death, and that Denise just wanted rid of him.

As Chelsea fell apart, Denise talked her through what she knew. But Chelsea was broken, with Ravi the first man she had trusted since her murderous ex-husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith). Chelsea was sick with terror, and eventually, she dumped Ravi, unable to trust him after all she had heard.

Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders. BBC

Meanwhile, Suki confided in her husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry), who insisted that there was nothing to this latest development. Suki felt that Kheerat may have been sent down for nothing, with Nish still intent on trying to keep a lid on the situation.

Nish insisted that Suki could face jail time based on Denise's findings; but later, Suki headed out to speak to Denise on her own. Suki told Denise that she believed her, and asked her to tell her exactly what she saw on the laptop footage. Will Suki make Ravi pay?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

