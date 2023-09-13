Viewers will remember that, last year, Ravi killed his adoptive father Ranveer (Anil Goutam). But, with Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) believing that she was responsible, Ravi kept quiet and even allowed his half-brother, Suki's son Kheerat (Jaz Deol), to take the blame.

Fast-forward a year, and Ravi has been welcomed into the Panesar clan by his biological father, Suki's husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry).

After a few passionate kisses with married Denise, Ravi fell for her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams), and the couple are now set to move in together.

Denise was furious over this development, but husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) reminded her to keep her enemies close, adding that it was best to be supportive for Chelsea's sake.

So Denise paid her daughter a visit, apologising for her attitude and agreeing to join Chelsea and Ravi for a drinks party that evening.

Chelsea assured her mum that Ravi made her happy, and urged Denise to accept him. But when Denise heard Gina (Francesca Henry) and sister Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) talking about Gina buying drugs from Ravi, she told Jack that they needed to report Ravi's dealing.

With Gina not co-operating, Jack explained they had no evidence to arrest Ravi, and advised Denise to get dressed up for the party, so as not to let Ravi win.

But the evening took a turn when Denise helped Ravi's son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) with a music playlist, using Suki's old laptop.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ravi was horrified, and almost caused a scene when he rushed to confiscate the device.

Chelsea later revealed what she had heard from Gina: that Denise was looking to get Ravi send down, and Jack and Denise made a swift exit.

But with Denise clocking Ravi's odd behaviour, she stole the laptop, and asked stepson Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) to retrieve lost files on 'her' laptop.

Ricky found one file, and in private, Denise pressed play on the video. She was horrified as she watched the scene of Ranveer's attack on Suki, Suki's act of self-defence, and Ravi's subsequent killer actions play out.

Meanwhile, Ravi realised that the laptop was missing, and he let himself into Denise's home.

"Anything interesting?" he asked, standing over her menacingly. Will Denise seal her fate and confront Ravi over the murder?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.