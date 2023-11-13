Rocky planned an insurance scam to cover his mounting debts last week and thought he'd come up with the perfect plan when he left the café empty. But Kathy's grandsons Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) got caught in the blaze, and Rocky rushed in after the pair.

Rocky and Bobby had lucky escapes as they were checked over at the hospital, but Peter remains unconscious.

A distraught Kathy assumed that her decision not to get the dodgy café electrics fixed was responsible for Peter's condition, and was talked out of telling the police by Rocky.

When Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) arrived to see Peter, Cindy let rip at Kathy while Rocky continued to keep his mouth shut over his involvement!

With Ian not wishing to blame mum Kathy, Cindy was enraged to spot them looking so close, and accused Ian of branding her a bad mother during a row.

Cindy was comforted by her ex, George Knight (Colin Salmon), who saw through Cindy's behaviour as she feared the possibility of losing yet another child. But when Cindy saw an investigator looking over the scene of the fire, she approached the man to tell him she knew the owner - and knew all about the fire!

Gillian Taylforth as a horrified Kathy Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

Back at the hospital, Cindy played nice and insisted that Peter would pull through. But they were interrupted by a police detective telling Kathy she was under arrest for endangering life by criminal damage!

Will Rocky confess, will Peter survive - and did Cindy put Kathy in the frame for the fire?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

