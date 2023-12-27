In the show's Boxing Day episode, the Six decided to cover up Linda's murder of Keanu, as she did it to defend her best friend Sharon, who he was violently choking.

As they decided in that episode, the Six are telling the police that that Keanu attacked Nish and fled after briefly holding them all hostage. However, in reality his body has been dumped under the floorboards of Kathy's burnt out cafe – with a drunken Rocky witnessing Sharon go into the cafe.

In Wednesday's episode, it seemed that their plans may be rumbled and their lies discovered sooner than was first thought, as Rocky, convinced that Sharon is helping to hide Keanu there, has revealed what he saw to Kathy, and vowed to find out the truth.

Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders

We already know that Rocky star Brian Conley is leaving the soap this year – could his sniffing around the Six's actions be in some way connected to his departure storyline?

Read more:

Keanu star Danny Walters has now broken his silence on his character's shock death, saying that it was a "pleasure" to be a part of the Christmas storyline.

He said: "The Christmas Day episode is a great episode. It stands alone, and there is so much to it. The writing in the script was fantastic, and every character had such a great storyline throughout the whole episode. For my character, the episode is a real rollercoaster of emotions from the highs and the lows."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Reflecting on his journey on the soap, having joined in 2017, Walters added: "It’s been a blast. From the things my character has done, to the drama that he’s got himself involved in, to the danger he’s got himself involved in, and to the women that he’s got himself involved in over the years. It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride, but what a journey it’s been."

More like this

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.