After her family left her earlier in the year following the fall-out from the explosive reveal about Karen (Lorraine Stanley) being heavily involved in the drama around the kidnap of Albie, Bernie decided to stay in Albert Square, but it was difficult to be around her brother, Keanu (Danny Walters).

While Bernie sulked, cold and alone on the big day, she was heartened to get a call from her mum and Mitch (Roger Griffiths) from their sunny spot in Spain.

It's safe to say she was overwhelmed with emotion to see Karen and Mitch, who looked extremely well, and while she fought tears from not wanting to reveal how she was really feeling, viewers knew she was devastated.

She begged them to come home, but Karen explained it simply wasn't possible, especially not while Phil (Steve McFadden) was on the Square.

As Karen and Mitch said their goodbyes, Bernie was resolved to make Keanu pay for how he's torn their family apart - and that's exactly what she did.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Storming round to Phil's, Bernie told him everything about the kidnap, hoping she could clear her mum's name and bring her family back to her.

It's this event that was the catalyst to the episode, during which Sharon (Letitia Dean) finally told Keanu he isn't Albie's father – Phil is.

After all, since Keanu tore her world apart, Bernie certainly tore his apart, too.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.