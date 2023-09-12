EastEnders' Brian Conley tipped for exit from role as Rocky Cotton
The actor and comedian has portrayed Tom "Rocky" Cotton since 2021.
Actor and comedian Brian Conley is reportedly leaving his EastEnders role as Tom "Rocky" Cotton.
A report from The Sun has claimed that Conley has unexpectedly quit the role of loveable rogue Rocky and has suggested that his abrupt exit from the BBC One soap - which recently won Best Soap at the British Soap Awards and the Best Continuing Drama award at the National Television Awards - may impact the upcoming Christmas storyline which will see six women surrounding a mystery man's dead body on Christmas Day.
When RadioTimes.com approached the BBC for comment on this report, they did not confirm or deny the report and replied: "There are many rumours and theories circulating about whose body is under the Christmas tree but, to not spoil the drama for the audience, we will not be commenting on any speculation."
Regardless of whether Conley will be departing the soap for good, the actor and comedian will be continuing his long-running tradition of pantomime roles in Cinderella at the Milton Keynes Theatre this festive season.
So, whatever happens, we can expect Rocky to be absent from the soap at the very least for a time - but will it be for good?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Speaking on Steph's Packed Lunch earlier this year about the chances Rocky could end up dead, Conley said: "You're in an ongoing drama so you know people do pass away and you do live on tenterhooks, especially if you’re enjoying it and we all are, they’re a lovely bunch, everyone there."
He added: "I'm very happy to be there and I just think what we're doing now and the fact that it’s the number one soap is very exciting."
Conley made his debut on the BBC One soap in 2021, being introduced as Terry "Rocky" Cant, the supposed biological father of long-established character Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).
However, it was subsequently revealed that Rocky was actually Tom Cotton, the half-uncle of Kirsty "Dotty" Cotton (Milly Zero) who asked him to come to the Square to financially con Sonia.
Subsequent storylines saw Rocky exposed to Sonia and his love interest Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) during Christmas 2021 but he eventually managed to repair his relationships with both, having truly begun to care for them.
This year, Rocky and Kathy finally tied the knot only to be confronted once again by his first wife Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle) who later revealed that she and Rocky had not gotten divorced as she suggested and he had committed bigamy by marrying Kathy.
At present, Rocky and Kathy have been ousted from their previous home by her son Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) who has also prevented her sale plans for the chippy to pay off a loan she got to stop a blackmailing Jo who had threatened to report him for bigamy.
Reports have suggested that Kathy's Cafe will face a fiery disaster later this year. Could this be linked to a way to pay off Jo? Also, could this story now result in Rocky's exit?
There also remains the small matter of who Jo has mysteriously been calling amid her schemes against Rocky and Kathy.
Kathy is also one of 'The Six' women on Christmas Day who will be standing over a dead body. Could it be Rocky?
It seems the mystery will continue as to just how the latest story for Rocky and Kathy will go...
Read more:
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- 7 EastEnders spoilers: Will Kat marry Phil amid Alfie diagnosis reveal?
- EastEnders’ Shane Richie: Alfie ‘broken’ over Kat amid prostate cancer diagnosis
- EastEnders casts mysterious Nadine who attempts to seduce Jay Brown
- EastEnders’ Theo Hawthorne plans twisted move next door to victim Stacey
- EastEnders’ Ian Beale panics as his actions push Cindy closer to George
- EastEnders sweeps National Television Awards 2023 with big wins
- Danielle Harold reveals hopes for new roles after EastEnders exit
- EastEnders’ Cindy Beale means business as she stands up to Nish Panesar
- EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley to be written out of Karen Taylor role
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth teases Kathy and Rocky future after Jo's threats
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth supports comeback for Kathy’s Hills family
- The WAGs of EastEnders' legend Ian Beale, from Cindy to Jane
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw promises “big” Christmas for the Beales
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.