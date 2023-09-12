When RadioTimes.com approached the BBC for comment on this report, they did not confirm or deny the report and replied: "There are many rumours and theories circulating about whose body is under the Christmas tree but, to not spoil the drama for the audience, we will not be commenting on any speculation."

Regardless of whether Conley will be departing the soap for good, the actor and comedian will be continuing his long-running tradition of pantomime roles in Cinderella at the Milton Keynes Theatre this festive season.

So, whatever happens, we can expect Rocky to be absent from the soap at the very least for a time - but will it be for good?

Speaking on Steph's Packed Lunch earlier this year about the chances Rocky could end up dead, Conley said: "You're in an ongoing drama so you know people do pass away and you do live on tenterhooks, especially if you’re enjoying it and we all are, they’re a lovely bunch, everyone there."

He added: "I'm very happy to be there and I just think what we're doing now and the fact that it’s the number one soap is very exciting."

Conley made his debut on the BBC One soap in 2021, being introduced as Terry "Rocky" Cant, the supposed biological father of long-established character Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

However, it was subsequently revealed that Rocky was actually Tom Cotton, the half-uncle of Kirsty "Dotty" Cotton (Milly Zero) who asked him to come to the Square to financially con Sonia.

Brian Conley for his arrival in EastEnders in 2021. BBC

Subsequent storylines saw Rocky exposed to Sonia and his love interest Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) during Christmas 2021 but he eventually managed to repair his relationships with both, having truly begun to care for them.

This year, Rocky and Kathy finally tied the knot only to be confronted once again by his first wife Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle) who later revealed that she and Rocky had not gotten divorced as she suggested and he had committed bigamy by marrying Kathy.

At present, Rocky and Kathy have been ousted from their previous home by her son Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) who has also prevented her sale plans for the chippy to pay off a loan she got to stop a blackmailing Jo who had threatened to report him for bigamy.

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale, Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton and Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Reports have suggested that Kathy's Cafe will face a fiery disaster later this year. Could this be linked to a way to pay off Jo? Also, could this story now result in Rocky's exit?

There also remains the small matter of who Jo has mysteriously been calling amid her schemes against Rocky and Kathy.

Kathy is also one of 'The Six' women on Christmas Day who will be standing over a dead body. Could it be Rocky?

It seems the mystery will continue as to just how the latest story for Rocky and Kathy will go...

