British Soap Awards 2023 winners: Full list of wins and nominations
Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks all competed for glory.
The time has finally come for the winners of the British Soap Awards 2023.
The ceremony, now presented by Jane McDonald, will celebrate the best and brightest of the soap genre over the last year.
Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks will all be competing for glory.
The headlines have to be that EastEnders swept the public-voted categories including Best Soap and Best Leading Performer for Danielle Harold in her final storyline as Lola Pearce-Brown, while Coronation Street swept the panel categories, with two wins for Hollyoaks, plus one win each for Doctors and Emmerdale.
Some of the awards are voted for by the public while the rest were decided by a panel of experts.
The ceremony will air on Tuesday 6th June 2023 after taking place in Manchester on Saturday 3rd June 2023.
So, who will reign supreme at the British Soap Awards 2023? Here is all you need to know about the winners.
Best Villain
Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid) - Coronation Street
Laura White (Princess Buchanan) - Doctors
Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) - EastEnders - WINNER
Michael Wildman (Al Chapman) - Emmerdale
Angus Castle-Doughty (Eric Foster) - Hollyoaks
Best Young Performer
Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman) - Coronation Street
Lillia Turner (Lily Slater) - EastEnders - WINNER
Huey Quinn (Kyle Winchester) - Emmerdale
Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) - Hollyoaks
Best Leading Performer
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) - Coronation Street
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders - WINNER
Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) - EastEnders
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk) - Emmerdale
Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle) - Emmerdale
Best Family
The Platts - Coronation Street - WINNER
The Millars - Doctors
The Slaters - EastEnders
The Dingles - Emmerdale
The McQueens - Hollyoaks
Best Dramatic Performance
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) - Coronation Street - WINNER
Chris Walker (Rob Hollins) - Doctors
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders
Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) - Emmerdale
Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver) - Hollyoaks
Best Comedy Performance
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer) - Coronation Street - WINNER
Ian Midlane (Al Haskey) - Doctors
Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell) - EastEnders
Samantha Giles (Bernice Blackstock) - Emmerdale
Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay) - Hollyoaks
Scene of the Year
Acid Attack - Coronation Street - WINNER
Hell is Empty - Doctors
Whitney and Zack say goodbye to Peach - EastEnders
Paddy's suicide attempt - Emmerdale
Zoe tells abused Maxine "It's not your fault" - Hollyoaks
Best On-Screen Partnership
David Neilson and Maureen Lipman (Roy Cropper and Evelyn Plummer) - Coronation Street
Chris Walker and Jan Pearson (Rob and Karen Hollins) - Doctors - WINNER
Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold (Jay Brown and Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders
Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt (Marlon Dingle and Paddy Kirk) - Emmerdale
Richard Blackwood and Jamie Lomas (Felix Westwood and Warren Fox) - Hollyoaks
Best Newcomer
Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) - Coronation Street - WINNER
Kia Pegg (Scarlett Kiernan) - Doctors
Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) - EastEnders
William Ash (Caleb Miligan) - Emmerdale
Anya Lawrence (Vicky Grant) - Hollyoaks
Best Storyline
Daisy’s stalking hell - Coronation Street
Valerie and the forged prescription - Doctors
Loving and Losing Lola - EastEnders
Paddy's suicide attempt - Emmerdale
Incel Eric targets Mason and Maxine - Hollyoaks - WINNER
Best Single Episode
Acid attack - Coronation Street - WINNER
Anything but Magnolia and if wishes were horses - Doctors
Goodbye Dot - EastEnders
All Male Man Club - Emmerdale
The Long Walk Home - EastEnders
Outstanding Achievement Award
Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) - Emmerdale - WINNER
The Tony Warren Award
Peter Hunt, Head of Casting - Hollyoaks - WINNER
Best British Soap
Coronation Street
Doctors
EastEnders - WINNER
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
The British Soap Awards Tuesday 6th June 2023 at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
