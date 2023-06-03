The ceremony, now presented by Jane McDonald , will celebrate the best and brightest of the soap genre over the last year.

The time has finally come for the winners of the British Soap Awards 2023.

Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks will all be competing for glory.

The headlines have to be that EastEnders swept the public-voted categories including Best Soap and Best Leading Performer for Danielle Harold in her final storyline as Lola Pearce-Brown, while Coronation Street swept the panel categories, with two wins for Hollyoaks, plus one win each for Doctors and Emmerdale.

Some of the awards are voted for by the public while the rest were decided by a panel of experts.

The ceremony will air on Tuesday 6th June 2023 after taking place in Manchester on Saturday 3rd June 2023.

So, who will reign supreme at the British Soap Awards 2023? Here is all you need to know about the winners.

British Soap Awards 2023 winners: Full list of wins and nominations

Best Villain

What is Ravi willing to do to stay a free man? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid) - Coronation Street

Laura White (Princess Buchanan) - Doctors

Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) - EastEnders - WINNER

Michael Wildman (Al Chapman) - Emmerdale

Angus Castle-Doughty (Eric Foster) - Hollyoaks

Best Young Performer

Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman) - Coronation Street

Lillia Turner (Lily Slater) - EastEnders - WINNER

Huey Quinn (Kyle Winchester) - Emmerdale

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) - Hollyoaks

Best Leading Performer

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders. BBC

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) - Coronation Street

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders - WINNER

Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) - EastEnders

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk) - Emmerdale

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle) - Emmerdale

Best Family

The Platts - Coronation Street - WINNER

The Millars - Doctors

The Slaters - EastEnders

The Dingles - Emmerdale

The McQueens - Hollyoaks

Best Dramatic Performance

Andrew Still as Justin and Charlotte Jordan as Daisy in Coronation Street. ITV

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) - Coronation Street - WINNER

Chris Walker (Rob Hollins) - Doctors

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) - Emmerdale

Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver) - Hollyoaks

Best Comedy Performance

Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street. ITV

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer) - Coronation Street - WINNER

Ian Midlane (Al Haskey) - Doctors

Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell) - EastEnders

Samantha Giles (Bernice Blackstock) - Emmerdale

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay) - Hollyoaks

Scene of the Year

Acid Attack - Coronation Street - WINNER

Hell is Empty - Doctors

Whitney and Zack say goodbye to Peach - EastEnders

Paddy's suicide attempt - Emmerdale

Zoe tells abused Maxine "It's not your fault" - Hollyoaks

Best On-Screen Partnership

David Neilson and Maureen Lipman (Roy Cropper and Evelyn Plummer) - Coronation Street

Chris Walker and Jan Pearson (Rob and Karen Hollins) - Doctors - WINNER

Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold (Jay Brown and Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders

Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt (Marlon Dingle and Paddy Kirk) - Emmerdale

Richard Blackwood and Jamie Lomas (Felix Westwood and Warren Fox) - Hollyoaks

Best Newcomer

Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee Dee Bailey in Coronation Street. ITV

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) - Coronation Street - WINNER

Kia Pegg (Scarlett Kiernan) - Doctors

Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) - EastEnders

William Ash (Caleb Miligan) - Emmerdale

Anya Lawrence (Vicky Grant) - Hollyoaks

Best Storyline

Daisy’s stalking hell - Coronation Street

Valerie and the forged prescription - Doctors

Loving and Losing Lola - EastEnders

Paddy's suicide attempt - Emmerdale

Incel Eric targets Mason and Maxine - Hollyoaks - WINNER

Best Single Episode

Acid attack - Coronation Street - WINNER

Anything but Magnolia and if wishes were horses - Doctors

Goodbye Dot - EastEnders

All Male Man Club - Emmerdale

The Long Walk Home - EastEnders

Outstanding Achievement Award

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) - Emmerdale - WINNER

The Tony Warren Award

Peter Hunt, Head of Casting - Hollyoaks - WINNER

Best British Soap

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown and Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders - WINNER

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

The British Soap Awards Tuesday 6th June 2023 at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

