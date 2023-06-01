Schofield and the broadcaster parted ways on Friday (26th May), after Schofield admitted he had lied to the company , as well as colleagues, friends, his agents and the media, regarding an affair he had with a colleague on This Morning.

Following Phillip Schofield's departure from ITV last week, a replacement host has been confirmed for Saturday's British Soap Awards .

On Friday, Schofield told the Daily Mail in a statement: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and, most importantly of all, to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect, expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me."

Now, a host has been confirmed for the awards show, with Jane McDonald stepping into the role.

Singer, songwriter and presenter McDonald is known for having previously been a regular panellist on Loose Women, as well as for presenting shows such as Cruising with Jane McDonald, Jane & Friends, Holidaying with Jane McDonald and Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire.

Ahead of hosting the awards, McDonald said: "Oh my god… everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps. This year I’ve been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can’t wait!"

McDonald also posted on Twitter: "I'm so excited to be this years host for The British Soap Awards!! I LOVE my soaps, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards! Tuesday, 8pm, @ITV & @ITVX".

This year's British Soap Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday 3rd June, and will be broadcast on ITV1 on Tuesday 6th June.

Following Schofield's departure from ITV, rumours circulated that This Morning's future could be in doubt, but the broadcaster soon clarified that the show is "not under review and there’s no plans for the show to be axed".

This came as Holly Willoughby reacted to Schofield's statement, posting a story to Instagram saying: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly."

The British Soap Awards 2023 will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday 6th June 2023 at 8pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

