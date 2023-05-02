The awards ceremony will once again be hosted by Phillip Schofield and take place in June at The Lowry in Salford. The awards will be pre-recorded and broadcast on a weeknight.

This year's British Soap Awards are on the horizon and with the big day approaching, the public vote has now opened, meaning you can have your say on who you think should take home the prizes.

As always, the awards will be determined by a combination of panel and public votes, with the method changing depending on the category. This year, the Best Family category will move to the panel vote, while the Villain of the Year and Best Young Performer categories will both move to the public vote.

Therefore, the categories available for the public to vote in are: Villain of the Year, Best Young Performer, Best Leading Performer and Best British Soap.

The awards organisers have said they will be recognising "an incredible year" in soap, highlighting moments including Mick and Janine Carter's dramatic departure from Albert Square in EastEnders, Daisy Midgeley falling victim to a dangerous stalker in Coronation Street, and Warren being unable to escape Norma’s lies and manipulation in Hollyoaks.

The awards also mentioned Paddy considering taking his own life following a build up of isolation, grief and confusion in Emmerdale and Rob being left devastated following Karen’s sudden death in Doctors.

As always, some of the biggest faces from all five of these soaps will be hitting the red carpet for the ceremony when the awards are presented in June.

Last year, Emmerdale scooped the Best British Soap award while Best Leading Performer went to Meena Jutla star Paige Sandhu and Best Family went to Emmerdale's the Dingles.

