Karen's death came as a shock to fans of the long-running medical soap , after the popular character suffered a fatal heart attack. The resulting episodes have dealt with the aftermath of the tragic event, with her husband Rob (Chris Walker) and daughter Imogen (Charlie Clemmow) struggling to cope.

An upcoming episode of Doctors will include a fittingly emotional tribute to Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) as Rob and Imogen will scatter her ashes.

The pair have been clashing as of late, especially since Rob had a medical emergency of his own that warranted a trip to Sid (Ashley Rice) to be checked over. It's naturally left Imogen on edge, especially with the prospect of selling the family home.

In the upcoming episode, which will air on Wednesday 3rd May, Rob and Imogen arrive at the Lickey Hills, where they have decided to scatter Karen's ashes.

They endeavour to try to find the best spot but in doing so, will share fond memories of family life – and we can almost guarantee it'll be a heartfelt episode that may warrant a tissue or two.

Charlie Clemmow as Imogen Hollins and Chris Walker as Rob Hollins in Doctors. BBC

They'll bid Karen an emotional farewell but later on, the estate agent will call Rob, telling him that the people who are buying the house need to move quickly. It's clear that Rob has some big decisions to make, but what will he choose to do?

Of course, this wasn't part of Rob's plan and in the tear-jerker episode that included Karen's death, we saw how the pair were excited by their plans to escape the rat race. They were intending on going travelling to enjoy a more relaxed pace of life.

They were initially thrilled over the fact that they had managed to sell their house for £10,000 over the asking price and were fantasising about spending it on a world cruise. But when Rob returned home from work, ready to discuss their big adventure together, he found Karen unconscious on the sofa.

The episode was a moving one, with one fan stating: "Can't believe it! First, Val's sacked off now poor Karen meets her demise! A weepy ep," while another said that Karen was their "favourite".

Pearson has been a part of Doctors since 2009, and she and Walker won the British Soap Award for Best On-Screen Partnership in 2010.

Doctors airs Monday-Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

