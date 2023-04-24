The star's death was announced today (Monday 24th April), and in a statement to RadioTimes.com , Goodman's spokesperson said: "He passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday evening. He had bone cancer. People have described him as ‘the perfect gent’ and he retained his sense of humour and his dignity throughout."

BBC One will air a special programme in tribute of Len Goodman, who has died at the age of 78 .

Now, this evening will see a BBC One schedule change after the 10pm news. Strictly Len Goodman will air at 10:40pm, knocking back the airing of Have I Got a Bit More News for You and Project Icon by an hour.

The one hour-long special will be a tribute to the late star and will look back on his dozen years beneath the Glitterball as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, said in a statement today: “Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Goodman appeared on Strictly Come Dancing from its launch in 2004 until 2016, and then on the American equivalent of the show, Dancing with the Stars, from 2005 to 2022.

He was named as the best ever Strictly Come Dancing judge by RadioTimes.com readers in 2019, despite at the time quitting the BBC show three years prior.

Stars such as Claudia Winkleman, Bruno Tonioli and Anton Du Beke led the tributes to the late star.

Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood, who appeared on the hit show alongside Goodman since the show's inception, took to Twitter, writing: "I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away.

"My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern' will live with me forever. RIP Len."

Strictly Len Goodman airs tonight at 10:40pm on BBC One.