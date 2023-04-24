The former Strictly Come Dancing judge passed away "surrounded by his family on Saturday evening" according to his spokesperson, who also stated that Goodman had bone cancer.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Len Goodman after the news of his passing was announced today (Monday 24th April).

Leading the tributes to the beloved on-screen personality and professional dance expert were multiple stars who appeared on Strictly over the years, as well as fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Taking to Twitter, Horwood wrote: "I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern' will live with me forever. RIP Len."

Goodman was head judge on Strictly from its launch in 2004 until 2016, appearing throughout the seasons alongside Horwood, who was also one of the initial judges on the panel since the series's inception.

Another fellow former Strictly judge, Bruno Tonioli, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend, writing: "Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away.

"I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you. Bruno."

Co-host of Strictly and former longterm colleague of Goodman's, Claudia Winkleman, also wrote that she was "so sad" about the news of his passing, saying: "He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends."

Former Strictly contestants have also taken the time to remember the former head judge with Robert Rinder and Dan Walker among those who paid tribute to Goodman.

Walker took part in the 2021 season and came in fifth place behind winner Rose Ayling-Ellis and others. Alongside the broadcaster's tribute, he included pictures of himself and Goodman, plus anecdotes about when the pair played golf together.

He wrote: "He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent. Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly."

Strictly professional dancer turned It Takes Two host Janette Manrara also wrote on Instagram that Len was "one of the nicest, funniest, and kindest people I ever had the absolute pleasure of working with and calling a friend".

She continued: 'The world lost a little sparkle today. I will miss his cheeky jokes, his infectious smile, and his forever love and passion of dance. I hope you’re smiling and dancing still amongst the clouds. We will miss you."

Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, said in a statement today: “Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Kate Phillips, the BBC's director of unscripted, added: "This is such terribly sad news. Len was a much loved member of the Strictly family and from the very beginning he was integral to its success.

"He always brought so much invaluable expertise and entertainment to the show and on a personal note Len was very kind to me and everyone who worked with him, always making time for a chat. I can't quite believe he's gone and we'll never have a 10 from Len again."

Goodman was reported to have recently been in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent following a short illness.

In addition to his illustrious TV career as both a Strictly and Dancing with the Stars judge, Goodman also owned the Goodman Academy, a dance school in Dartford, Kent.