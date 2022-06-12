British Soap Awards 2022 winners: Full results as Emmerdale scoops best soap
Emmerdale was tied with EastEnders with four awards in total.
ITV's Emmerdale has been crowned best soap at the British Soap Awards 2022 – as the ceremony returned last night after three years off our screens.
The ITV series picked up four awards in total on the night, also including Best Leading Performer for Paige Sandhu, Best Performance for Mark Charnock, and Best Family for The Dingles.
That placed the soap level with EastEnders, which also emerged victorious in four categories including Best Comedy Performer for Tameka Empson and Best Newcomer for Ross Boatman.
Elsewhere Coronation Street won three awards, Hollyoaks was successful in two categories, and Doctors went home with a single award.
Meanwhile, long-time EastEnders star Letitia Dean won the Outstanding Achievement Award thanks to her almost forty-year run playing Sharon Watts – and was presented with her prize by Anita Dobson, who played her mum Angie on the soap.
Phillip Schofield hosted the event live from the Hackney Empire in London, with a host of big names on hand to give out the awards, which were divided into fan-voted and panel-voted categories.
You can check out the full list of winners below.
British Soap Awards 2022 winners
Fan-Voted Categories
Best British Soap
Coronation Street
Doctors
EastEnders
Emmerdale – WINNER
Hollyoaks
Best Leading Performer
Sally Carman (Abi Webster) – Coronation Street
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) – EastEnders
Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) – EastEnders
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) – Emmerdale – WINNER
Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) - Emmerdale
Best Family
The Alahans – Coronation Street
The Carters – EastEnders
The Dingles – Emmerdale – WINNER
The McQueens - Hollyoaks
Panel-Voted Categories
Villain of the Year
Maximus Evans (Corey Brent) – Coronation Street – WINNER
Laura White (Dr Princess Buchanan) – Doctors
Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) – EastEnders
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) – Emmerdale
Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger) - Hollyoaks
Best Comedy Performer
Jane Hazelgrove (Bernie Winter) – Coronation Street
Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman) – Doctors
Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) – EastEnders – WINNER
Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle) – Emmerdale
Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen) - Hollyoaks
Best Newcomer
Paddy Bever (Max Turner) – Coronation Street
Ross McLaren (Luca McIntyre) – Doctors
Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe) – EastEnders – WINNER
Darcy Grey (Marcus Dean) – Emmerdale
Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan Williams) - Hollyoaks
Best Storyline
Coronation Street - Hate Crime
Harry Visioni (Seb Franklin), Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas), Sally Carman (Abi Webster), David Neilson (Roy Cropper), Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan), Maximus Evans (Corey Brent)
Doctors - Bear and his mother encounter racism at St Phil’s Hospital
Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester), Angela Wynter (Makeda Sylvester), Laura Bayston (Nurse Cathy Jenkins)
EastEnders - Jean’s Bipolar
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater), Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe), Jessie Wallace (Kat Slater), James Bye (Martin Fowler)
Emmerdale - Meena Serial Killer
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla)
Hollyoaks - Misbah’s Historic Rape – WINNER
Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik)
Best Single Episode
Coronation Street – Flashback
Doctors – Three Consultations and a Funeral
EastEnders – Jean in Southend
Emmerdale – Marlon’s stroke – WINNER
Hollyoaks – Out of Time
Best Dramatic Performance
Sally Carman (Abi Webster) – Coronation Street
Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester) – Doctors
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) – EastEnders
Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) – Emmerdale – WINNER
Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik) - Hollyoaks
Best On-Screen Partnership
David Neilson & Mollie Gallagher (Roy Cropper & Nina Lucas) – Coronation Street
Chris Walker & Jan Pearson (Rob Hollins & Karen Hollins) – Doctors
Lacey Turner & Gillian Wright (Stacey Slater and Jean Slater) – EastEnders – WINNER
Isobel Steele & Bradley Johnson (Liv Flaherty & Vinny Dingle) – Emmerdale
Anna Passey & Kieron Richardson (Sienna Blake & Ste Hay) - Hollyoaks
Best Young Performer
Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) – Coronation Street
Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon) – EastEnders
Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor) – Emmerdale
Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) - Hollyoaks
Scene of the Year
Coronation Street – Johnny’s Death
Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Connor), Richard Hawley (Johnny Connor), Julia Goulding (Shona Platt)
Doctors – Mad Hatter’s Tea Party
Adrian Lewis Morgan (Jimmi Clay), Ashley Rice (Sid Vere), Jane Pearson (Karen Hollins), Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman), Ben Moor (Paul Brooks), Harriet Thorpe (Hattie Brooks), Helen Lederer (Maisie Oliver)
EastEnders – Hall of Mirrors
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater)
Emmerdale – Bridge Collapse
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla), Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe), Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma), Kevin Mathurin (Charles Anderson), Anna Nightingale (Andrea Tate)
Hollyoaks – Misbah Didn’t Consent – WINNER
Haiesha Mistry (Yasmine Maalik), Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik)
