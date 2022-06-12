The ITV series picked up four awards in total on the night, also including Best Leading Performer for Paige Sandhu, Best Performance for Mark Charnock, and Best Family for The Dingles.

ITV's Emmerdale has been crowned best soap at the British Soap Awards 2022 – as the ceremony returned last night after three years off our screens.

That placed the soap level with EastEnders, which also emerged victorious in four categories including Best Comedy Performer for Tameka Empson and Best Newcomer for Ross Boatman.

Elsewhere Coronation Street won three awards, Hollyoaks was successful in two categories, and Doctors went home with a single award.

Meanwhile, long-time EastEnders star Letitia Dean won the Outstanding Achievement Award thanks to her almost forty-year run playing Sharon Watts – and was presented with her prize by Anita Dobson, who played her mum Angie on the soap.

Phillip Schofield hosted the event live from the Hackney Empire in London, with a host of big names on hand to give out the awards, which were divided into fan-voted and panel-voted categories.

You can check out the full list of winners below.

British Soap Awards 2022 winners

Fan-Voted Categories

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale – WINNER

Hollyoaks

Best Leading Performer

Mark Bruce/ITV

Sally Carman (Abi Webster) – Coronation Street

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) – EastEnders

Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) – EastEnders

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) – Emmerdale – WINNER

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) - Emmerdale

Best Family

The Alahans – Coronation Street

The Carters – EastEnders

The Dingles – Emmerdale – WINNER

The McQueens - Hollyoaks

Panel-Voted Categories

Villain of the Year

Maximus Evans (Corey Brent) – Coronation Street – WINNER

Laura White (Dr Princess Buchanan) – Doctors

Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) – EastEnders

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) – Emmerdale

Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger) - Hollyoaks

Best Comedy Performer

Jane Hazelgrove (Bernie Winter) – Coronation Street

Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman) – Doctors

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) – EastEnders – WINNER

Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle) – Emmerdale

Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen) - Hollyoaks

Best Newcomer

Paddy Bever (Max Turner) – Coronation Street

Ross McLaren (Luca McIntyre) – Doctors

Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe) – EastEnders – WINNER

Darcy Grey (Marcus Dean) – Emmerdale

Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan Williams) - Hollyoaks

Best Storyline

Coronation Street - Hate Crime

Harry Visioni (Seb Franklin), Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas), Sally Carman (Abi Webster), David Neilson (Roy Cropper), Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan), Maximus Evans (Corey Brent)

Doctors - Bear and his mother encounter racism at St Phil’s Hospital

Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester), Angela Wynter (Makeda Sylvester), Laura Bayston (Nurse Cathy Jenkins)

EastEnders - Jean’s Bipolar

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater), Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe), Jessie Wallace (Kat Slater), James Bye (Martin Fowler)

Emmerdale - Meena Serial Killer

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla)

Hollyoaks - Misbah’s Historic Rape – WINNER

Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik)

Best Single Episode

Coronation Street – Flashback

Doctors – Three Consultations and a Funeral

EastEnders – Jean in Southend

Emmerdale – Marlon’s stroke – WINNER

Hollyoaks – Out of Time

Best Dramatic Performance

Sally Carman (Abi Webster) – Coronation Street

Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester) – Doctors

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) – EastEnders

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) – Emmerdale – WINNER

Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik) - Hollyoaks

Best On-Screen Partnership

David Neilson & Mollie Gallagher (Roy Cropper & Nina Lucas) – Coronation Street

Chris Walker & Jan Pearson (Rob Hollins & Karen Hollins) – Doctors

Lacey Turner & Gillian Wright (Stacey Slater and Jean Slater) – EastEnders – WINNER

Isobel Steele & Bradley Johnson (Liv Flaherty & Vinny Dingle) – Emmerdale

Anna Passey & Kieron Richardson (Sienna Blake & Ste Hay) - Hollyoaks

Best Young Performer

Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) – Coronation Street

Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon) – EastEnders

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor) – Emmerdale

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) - Hollyoaks

Scene of the Year

Coronation Street – Johnny’s Death

Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Connor), Richard Hawley (Johnny Connor), Julia Goulding (Shona Platt)

Doctors – Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Adrian Lewis Morgan (Jimmi Clay), Ashley Rice (Sid Vere), Jane Pearson (Karen Hollins), Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman), Ben Moor (Paul Brooks), Harriet Thorpe (Hattie Brooks), Helen Lederer (Maisie Oliver)

EastEnders – Hall of Mirrors

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater)

Emmerdale – Bridge Collapse

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla), Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe), Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma), Kevin Mathurin (Charles Anderson), Anna Nightingale (Andrea Tate)

Hollyoaks – Misbah Didn’t Consent – WINNER

Haiesha Mistry (Yasmine Maalik), Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik)

