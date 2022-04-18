British Soap Awards 2022 confirms change to acting categories

Voting opens on Tuesday 19th April at 10am, and Phillip Schofield will return to host the live ceremony in June.

After two years off the air, the British Soap Awards are set to make a comeback in 2022 with a couple of key differences.

ITV will once again air the ceremony, but the broadcaster has announced a big change for the awards.

Much like the BRIT Awards, the British Soap Awards will be making its trophies gender-neutral.

This means that instead of giving out Best Actor and Best Actress awards, there will now be one category that includes all genders, with the new Best Leading Performer category one of three voted for by the public.

The others are Best British Soap and Best Family, which is also a new category for 2022.

Viewers will have their work cut out this year, as it's been quite an exciting one for our favourite soaps.

EastEnders saw a dramatic return, Coronation Street a horrific hate crime, a revenge plot in Hollyoaks and, of course, Paige Sandhu's turn as Emmerdale's latest murderous villain Meena Jutla.

As well as the three awards voted for by the public, there are a further 11 categories our favourite soaps and characters could claim, including Villain of the Year, Best Newcomer and Best On Screen Partnership. The winners for these will be decided by a panel.

The British Soap Awards will air in June.

