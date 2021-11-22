The Brit Awards 2022 to scrap gendered categories

The Brit Awards have scrapped male and female categories for the first time in the awards’ 42-year history, it has been announced.

From next year, awards will simply be given in best artist categories instead, according to the show’s organisers.

The move comes following criticism from artists such as Sam Smith, who is non-binary.

Smith called for the change after they missed out on a nomination at this year’s awards.

Their album, Love Goes, reached number two in the UK chart, but they felt excluded from the current system which doesn’t acknowledge non-binary artists.

Writing on social media at the time, the star called for an awards show to “celebrate everybody, regardless of gender”.

“The Brits have been an important part of my career,” the singer wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Music for me has always been about unification not division.

“I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in,” they continued. “Let’s celebrate everybody, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class.”

The Brits Awards have awarded separate male and female artist prizes since they began in 1977.

In a statement revealing the move to scrap gendered categories, organisers said: “The Brits confirm that for the 2022 show they will move away from the Female and Male categories, and will launch new awards for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year, celebrating artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them.”

They went on to say the decision was made “as part of the Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible”.

The change will see the female and male awards, won last year by Dua Lipa and J Hus respectively, combined into a single prize for British Artist of the Year.

The decision will also carry over to the international category, where the best international male and female awards will be merged into a single best international artist prize.

The Brit Awards are following in the footsteps of the Grammys, which have been gender-neutral since 2012.

The Arias, Australia’s biggest music awards, followed suit earlier this year, scrapping Best Male and Best Female categories.

In recent years, the Brit Awards have faced criticism for the dominance of male nominees, and there have previously been concerns that scrapping gendered categories could further marginalise female acts.

Excited To Announce 🚨I’m going to be your host for the 2022 @brits Awards. This is a huge honour for me and being a fan of music I can’t wait bring fun, unlimited vibes and an award show the music fan can feel part of #BRITs love for the continued support it always means a lot pic.twitter.com/p0pHl3dvrz — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) November 22, 2021

The awards will take place on February 8, 2022, and will be hosted by comedian and Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan, while Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will host the nominations ceremony and backstage shows.

Gilligan, 33, said of hosting: “It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 Brit Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked.

“We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere.”

The Brit Awards 2020 take place on February 8, 2022.

