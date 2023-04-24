The South African-set spin-off show will see some of the series's past faces take on a slew of new Bushtucker Trials, but in the run up to the show's release, Flanagan has revealed more about her hopes of returning to Corrie.

Former Coronation Street star and upcoming I'm a Celebrity South Africa contestant Helen Flanagan has spoken about her plans of returning to the beloved cobbles.

During an interview on Loose Women, she said that she'd like for her on-screen character of Rosie Webster to be a mother on the soap.

She revealed: "I don't know why, but I'd love Rosie to be a mum. I would love to come back at some point and play that."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Flanagan has played the role of Rosie since 2000 and planned on returning after having her third child, but she postponed after suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum (severe vomiting).

She also teased that it would be nice to see on-screen mum Sally Metcalfe, played by Sally Dynevor, be a grandmother in the soap, adding: "I think that would be great, especially with Sally being a grandma, that kind of thing. I'd like to do that, that would be good."

Read more:

The statements echo similar sentiments that Flanagan shared at last year's ITV Palooza Awards where she underlined how nice it would be to see Rosie as a mother, but said: "I think she would probably just leave the baby with Sally and she’d be out all the time.

"I would love a scandalous baby daddy. That would be really good actually. Maybe not knowing the dad, that would be really amazing."

As for now, Flanagan will be on our screens once more facing Bushtucker Trials and all sorts of jungle-related activities in the new series, which is fronted by Ant and Dec.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa will air from Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.