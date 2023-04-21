The former Brookside star has signed up to play Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall)'s mum. Tyrone had been told by his grandmother, Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman), that his mother (and her daughter) Cassie is dead.

Claire Sweeney has joined the cast of Coronation Street in an exciting new role.

But in June, Cassie will rock up on the cobbles out of the blue and has to make a difficult decision about whether or not she opens up to Tyrone about her deception.

In 2018, Tyrone found out his biological mother was Evelyn's daughter after believing Jackie Dobbs (Margi Clarke) was his mum for years.

Evelyn made the difficult decision when Tyrone was young to leave him at a police station after not trusting Cassie to look after him – and as a result, he was found by Jackie. Tyrone now must come to terms with this fresh bombshell as secrets and lies could destroy his special relationship with Evelyn.

More information will come out about Sweeney's role as Cassie in the coming months and her first appearance will be on 28th June, according to the ITV soap. She starts filming next week.

Alan Halsall as Tyrone in Coronation Street. ITV

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: "Claire bowled us over in her audition and the scenes with her, Tyrone and Evelyn will be electric. Her arrival will mark the start of a tumultuous time for Tyrone and the family and her impact will be felt across the street in the weeks and months that follow."

Speaking of her exciting role, Sweeney added: "Even though I’ve been lucky enough to have enjoyed an amazingly varied career for nearly 40 years – being cast in Coronation Street is, to me, better than being cast in a Hollywood movie! I’ve watched it all my life and can’t quite believe that I’ll now be stepping onto those famous cobbles myself."

She continued: I was really nervous when I got the scripts to audition as this show means so much to me and my family and this is Corrie gold, I was beyond thrilled and very grateful when I got the call that Iain MacLeod is trusting me to play Tyrone's Mum and work alongside one of my heroes, Dame Maureen Lipman.

"Cassie is a character who is definitely going to make an impact – I just hope the audience will enjoy watching her as much as I'm going to be enjoying playing her!"

Soap fans know Sweeney has good training in the genre, having played Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside for years, winning Best Dramatic Scene at the British Soap Awards.

