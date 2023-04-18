Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) is left broken when he receives a diagnosis next week, just after a serious brush with the law also leaves his future at risk. Will he confide in his loved ones? Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), meanwhile, collapses as she struggles to cope with her own ordeal. Will she survive?

Killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) finds his secrets under serious threat - can he gain the upper hand? And Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) is unsure over her future after Craig Tinker's (Colson Smith) proposal.

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) continues to deceive Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) in a bid to boost his spirits; while Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) has a case of the green-eyed monster and Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) realises that a certain local's discomfort around him is more deep-rooted than he thought. Also, George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) admits his work woes.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 24th - 28th April 2023.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

8 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Paul Foreman diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease while facing prison

Paul Foreman faces trouble with the law amid his health crisis. ITV

Hoping to raise cash for his loved ones, Paul turned to reckless means recently. Next week, Paul feels guilty that his partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) has paid off his loan, knowing that he will never be able to pay him back. Reading about Rufus's (Steve Meo) death in the paper, Damon orders Paul to dispose of Rufus's car, and Paul sets off to do so. But due to the symptoms in his left hand, Paul swerves while driving and a police car soon approaches.

In the aftermath, Paul's friend and local solicitor, Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) tell him that the police are still reviewing the CCTV footage, and he should be free to go soon. Later, Dee Dee goes with Paul to his hospital appointment, where the MND specialist confirms that he does have the disease. Paul and Dee Dee are left in shock, and he tells her that he must tell Billy and his family the news - but will he do so?

Not just yet, sadly. Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press recently, actor Ash explained: "Paul is completely blindsided by the diagnosis and he decides to keep it from his family and friends as he tries to come to terms with the news." The following day, Paul shows Dee Dee a letter confirming his court date - will he be facing prison on top of everything else he has to cope with?

2. Amy Barlow collapses after confirming she was raped by Aaron Sandford

Amy lies unconscious in Coronation Street. ITV

Having backtracked on her revelation that Aaron Sandford (James Craven) raped her, Amy faces a huge trigger in upcoming scenes. When Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) realises she's messed up the booking for Nina Lucas's (Mollie Gallagher) birthday party, Aaron offers her the keys to the builder's yard flat instead. Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) checks with Amy before inviting Aaron along to the party, but she watches as Aaron flirts with a group of girls, and when he puts a hand on Amy's shoulder it brings back horrible memories. Amy is in tears as she admits to Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) and Aadi that Aaron did rape her when she was drunk, and she can't blot it out as she hoped.

Left alone with Aaron, Aadi confronts him with the truth, and Aaron insists that Amy is lying and she wanted sex just as much as he did. The pair tidy the flat and Aaron passes out drunk in the sofa, and a furious Aadi wants revenge. What will he do? Meanwhile, when Amy receives a warning letter over falling behind on university work, she turns to drink. But when Summer passes by Victoria Garden, she's horrified to find Amy has collapsed, and calls an ambulance. Aaron and Aadi square up on the Street, only to be interrupted by the ambulance's arrival.

More like this

It's confirmed that Amy passed out due to excess alcohol, and Summer later tells Steve (Simon Gregson) and Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) that Amy told her Aaron did rape her. Aadi tells Aaron that Amy tried to drink herself to death because of him, while Amy confides in her parents again and admits she needs help. Aaron later goes to visit Amy in hospital, but how will she react? Back on the cobbles, Amy is stressed and spooked when Aaron walks into the café, and she spills coffee on her laptop. Facing up to her university warning, Amy is later stunned when Tracy finds a brand new laptop on the doorstep. Who is it from?

3. Stephen Reid is blackmailed over murderous secret

Stephen Reid is blackmailed by teens. ITV

Stephen orders Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell), Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) and Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) to pull out all the stops for the first Nippersnapper order. But when the power goes off, the factory is plunged into darkness. And if Stephen thinks that's the biggest thing he has to worry about, he couldn't be more wrong. The next day, Stephen is showing off his new car and presenting Owen (Ben Hull) and Angelique with samples of their first order when he opens a hand-delivered letter. It contains the line: "I know what you did to Rufus."

At The Rovers, Stephen can't get into a celebratory mood with the staff as they toast to the next order being confirmed. heading back to the factory, Stephen is approached by the two lads he previously tried to buy LSD from, who reveal they sent the letter. They demand £10k or they'll go to the police. Will Stephen pay up, or resort to more murderous acts to get rid of the threat? At the same time, Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) tells son Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) and his wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) that she and Stephen are moving to their new apartment any day now, and Tim is horrified that Elaine plans to wed Stephen. When Tim tells Stephen he'd rather die than let him marry his mum - could he be sealing his own fate?

4. Faye Windass pushes doubts away over Craig Tinker and Jackson Hodge

Jackson Hodge, Craig Tinker and Faye Windass in Coronation Street. ITV

Craig shows Faye some bridal magazines, and tries to talk about dates for their wedding. But Faye explains she wants to take things slowly. Meanwhile, Faye has told Miley's (Frankie-Jae Simmonds) dad Jackson (Joseph Evans) that her feelings for him have changed since his behaviour the day before. What exactly happened? Faye's words lead Jackson to head to The Rovers, getting drunk and picking a fight with Craig. With Faye clearly not as keen to marry as Craig is, and her confusing feelings for Jackson, will she own up to what she truly wants?

5. Daisy Midgeley continues her deception to help Ryan Connor

Ryan Connor has been the victim of an acid attack in Coronation Street. ITV

Daisy recently planned to cheer up Ryan by pretending to be Crystal, the Ibiza club promoter, and texting him. But Crystal actually decided to cut ties with Ryan amid his recovery from the horrifying acid attack. Next week, Carla Barlow (Alison King) calls in at the pub and tells Daisy that Ryan seems down again; so Daisy sends him another message as Crystal. Is Daisy only making things worse? Ryan is bound to discover the truth, after all.

6. Hope Dobbs is jealous of Eliza Woodrow

Eliza Woodrow, Hope Dobbs and Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street. ITV

When Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) invites Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo) to join him and Hope for tea, Hope is not happy, and shoots daggers Eliza's way. At the house, Hope performs karaoke numbers as parents Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) dutifully applaud alongside Sam and Eliza. But Hope is furious when Sam offers to teach Eliza chess, with her jealous side emerging.

Later in the week, Eliza's grandad Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) learns that she can start at Weatherfield High soon, and Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) suggests a birthday party for Eliza. Stu then asks Tyrone if Hope could help come up with a guest list of school friends for the do, as Eliza hasn't yet met them. Will Hope agree, or turn to sabotage?

7. Damon Hay clocks Sarah Barlow's unease

Dee Dee Bailey and Damon Hay in Coronation Street. ITV

Following their recent fling, Damon agreed to leave Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) alone. But while he clearly has feelings for her, Sarah is trying desperately to over-compensate with husband Adam (Sam Robertson). She suggests a date lunch, without the lunch, to a delighted Adam. Meanwhile, Damon learns that Dee Dee has taken over his licence application and guesses that Sarah doesn't want him around Adam. What will Damon's next move be?

8. Stressed George Shuttleworth takes up a new hobby

Eileen Grimshaw and George Shuttleworth in Coronation Street. ITV

George's tossing and turning at night has been keeping partner Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) awake; and he finally admits to her that he's worried about his company's competitors, Rest Easy, who are trying to undercut him. Billy suggests George could take up model-making as a hobby to take his mind off the stress, and Eileen soon arrives home to find George having glued his fingers together while attempting to make a model boat!

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262. Anyone affected by Amy's story can visit The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.