The DJ was introduced in earlier episodes, becoming entangled with the ITV soap's tragic acid attack storyline which left Ryan (Ryan Prescott) injured by Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) stalker Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still).

Moonlighting as a DJ, Ryan and Crystal immediately hit it off and he was initially tempted to flee with her to Ibiza, where she often works. But the stalker's attack halted their plans, landing the bartender in hospital for a long recovery.

While he has reconciled with his ex Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) since, it seems that Crystal may not be out of the picture just yet as she vowed to remain in touch with Ryan.

"You'll have to keep watching and trust me when I say there are some incredible twists coming up," Austen told Liverpool Echo about what's next for her character.

Austen also addressed joining the cast of "iconic" Coronation Street as the confident DJ, explaining there's at least one trait she has in common with Crystal.

"It's such an iconic show and I couldn't believe I was going to be able to walk down the cobbles let alone be on the show with so many other incredible actors," she said.

"I have absolutely zero DJ’ing skills and when I’m in charge of music at a party it usually clears the room. However, I adore Ibiza as an island and Crystal is really determined and strong minded, I think we have that in common."

