Warning: this article contains details of an acid attack which some readers may find upsetting.

Horrible stalker Justin (Andrew Still) had been aiming at Daisy (Charlotte Jordan), who was preparing to marry the love of her life, but as the acid was thrown, kind-hearted Ryan got in the way and took the full force.

The scene that followed was highly disturbing as Ryan writhed around on the floor in sheer agony over what the acid was doing to his skin.

Coronation Street: Ryan is the victim of an acid attack

But according to actor Prescott, the ITV soap filmed other options including one which would have seen Ryan not quite sure what had hit him.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Prescott was asked whether in that moment, Ryan fully understands what has happened to him.

"After watching the final edit, there is a few seconds where you wouldn't know what it was, and it takes a couple of seconds for sulphuric acid (which it is in this case), to actually set into the facial tissue and start eroding," Prescott explained.

"There was a moment that we shot where Ryan gathers that this isn't what he would have assumed, although it went straight into the action pretty much on the final edit, so we did miss a little bit of that edge of reality that people probably don't need to see. There's always a time restriction on these things, and the edit was fantastic, they did everything they could."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The actor continued: "To be honest, I think he would have probably thought it was like vodka or something in the moment, mainly because it's very difficult to anticipate this level of hate and violence.

More like this

"We don't really like to look at these things, like the fact one person could do this to another person in society - we can tend to turn away from it and we don't like to look at them head on. It's scary.

"Through the research, one of the facts I found was that there was 300 acid attacks in Manchester in 2022 alone. It just shows that it's way more prevalent than you expect."

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on this hard-hitting storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.