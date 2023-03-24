Sadly, viewers already know that Daisy's big day next week will be completely derailed when her stalker Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still) throws acid at her in a vicious and violent act. But ahead of this harrowing situation, Daisy's loved ones pulled out all the stops to throw her a fun-filled hen do.

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) worried that her upcoming wedding to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) was cursed in tonight's Coronation Street (24th March), after receiving a new warning.

Unfortunately, her unsupportive mum Christina (Amy Robbins) ruined the festivities when she brought along Daisy's two former school friends, Ellie and Samantha.

Daisy had previously confided in Daniel that the pair had bullied her and nicknamed her 'Daisy Downer' due to her grief over late brother Tom, the son of her father and stepmother Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews).

Ellie and Samantha turned their noses up at Daisy's choice of home, and continued to look down on the likes of Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) as the latter organised games they deemed less than classy.

Daisy's hen party in Coronation Street did not go as planned. ITV

Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) was unimpressed with the two women, while Christina dismissed Daisy's explanation of their past behaviour towards her.

Finally, pushed too far, Daisy snapped and told Ellie, Samantha and Christina to leave - also uninviting Christina to the wedding. But Christina issued a parting shot, warning her that no Midgeley woman has ever had a happy wedding day, and that she was glad to be staying away from it.

Gemma and Jenny rallied the rest of the Hens to cheer Daisy up, and she did her best to smile. But later, Daisy couldn't help but think about her mum's harsh words, wondering whether her nuptials were doomed.

When Daniel, who had been informed by Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) that Daisy had had a panic attack over Justin recently, turned up to check on her, she told him off for turning up the night before their wedding, saying it was against tradition to see each other. She then revealed that the party had been awful.

When she added that she thought they were cursed, Daniel refused to entertain the idea. But as the power went out, Daisy felt this was a clear example that she was right. Jenny managed to fix the fuse, and Daniel promised that everything would run smoothly. But no one can prepare the couple for the horror that is about to unfold.

Coronation Street is working with The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) and The Katie Piper Foundation on Daisy's upcoming storyline. You can visit the charities' websites for more information and support, as well as contacting the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300.

