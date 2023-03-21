There's a traumatic week ahead on the cobbles, as Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) wedding day is disrupted by a life-changing attack from stalker Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still). Will he finally pay for his actions?

This article includes discussions of stalking, violence, rape and sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting.

Also, Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) reveals her rape ordeal at the hands of Aaron Sandford (James Craven) and goes to the police. Meanwhile, Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) may unwittingly make himself Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) next target!

Also, Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) confides his financial woes as he struggles with medical problems, while Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) has another secret meeting with her former flame. Will she betray Kirk (Andrew Whyment)? Plus, Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) finds a new hobby as he plans to research his family history.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 27th - 31st March 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Stalker Justin throws acid at bride Daisy

Daisy's day goes from disastrous to harrowing. ITV

Daisy's wedding day begins with a series of disasters, starting when she wakes up with a bloodshot eye. She's convinced her big day is cursed, and then Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) is forced to step in as chauffeur when the wedding car is stolen. The cake has been decorated with a retirement message, too!

But with the help of Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger), Daisy arrives downstairs looking a million dollars. The other women leave for the venue, while Ryan loads his car and returns to collect the bride.

But in the pub, they're shocked to find Justin waiting for her. Holding a glass of clear liquid, Justin advances towards Daisy and tells her that no one will want her after this. Justin then throws acid at Daisy, and the aftermath of this devastating event sees her struggle to deal with his violent attack.

Coronation Street is working with the Katie Piper Foundation and Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) on this harrowing storyline development, and producer Iain MacLeod and star Jordan have spoken about the impact of portraying this unsettling subject matter.

2. Amy reports Aaron for rape

Amy and Tracy go to the police in Coronation Street. ITV

On the day of the wedding, Amy continues to suffer in silence as she stands awkwardly in her bridesmaid's dress. Her cousin Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) gives her a friendly squeeze but she flinches, which does not go unnoticed by another cousin, Simon (Alex Bain). However, when Simon tries to broach the subject, she snaps at him and her mum Tracy (Kate Ford) spots their exchange.

The following day, Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) reads a text on boyfriend Aaron's phone which tells Amy they need to put things behind them. Summer demands the truth, and Aaron lies that he and Amy slept together the night of his row with Summer, adding that it was a one off that they both regret.

Summer is distraught and confronts Amy, who bursts into tears and assures her she's got it all wrong. Amy then confesses to Tracy that Aaron raped her, and her mum is horrified as Amy explains she passed out while drunk and Aaron took advantage of her. Heartbroken, Tracy and Amy's dad Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) urge their daughter to report Aaron to the police.

With Tracy's support, Amy heads to the police station and says she wants to report a rape, while later, Summer demands an apology from Amy for sleeping with Aaron. But Amy reveals she was raped and a shocked Summer accuses her of lying, and Amy adds that she never consented to sex and the police are taking her seriously.

However, after DS Swain (Vicky Myers) has checked her phone, she questions Amy and leaves her feeling like the guilty party. Will Aaron be arrested, or will the police dismiss her case?

3. Danger for Michael as he catches out killer Stephen?

Michael could regret clashing with Stephen. ITV

Stephen lies to the factory staff, promising them that he's got a meeting to finalise the American deal – but Michael checks Stephen's diary and demands to know why no such meeting has been scheduled. The next day, Michael shows his uncle Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) his new designs, explaining that he hopes to persuade the American clients to get back on board.

But after speaking to Owen Longford (Ben Hull), Michael confronts Stephen to ask him why he cancelled the deal and then lied about it. What will murderous Stephen do next? Could he decide to get rid of Michael to solve his latest problem? Let's hope not!

4. Paul admits his money worries

Billy knows Paul is worried. ITV

As Paul picks up a glass of champagne in his left hand while at the wedding venue, clearly still struggling, his partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) can see that he's worried. Paul later admits that he's spent every penny of the loan and has no idea how he's going to pay it off.

His friend and flatmate Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) offers Paul some filing work at the solicitors' office, but Adam isn't keen on the idea. Dee Dee is adamant that she'll pay Paul herself, but will her kindness be enough to help him? And what about his problems with the use of his hand?

5. Will Beth cheat on Kirk?

Will Beth cheat? ITV

Beth arranges to meet her ex, Marco, yet again, as he wants to organise a school reunion – but Glenda warns her to steer clear. As Beth and Marco meet at a hotel bar, Beth realises that she should have listened to Glenda. Will she walk away, or might Beth actually cheat on husband Kirk? Surely not!

The pair have been one of Corrie's most devoted couples for years, despite a few ups and downs, and we hate the idea of anyone cheating on Kirky. Come on Beth, do the right thing!

6. Brian explores his family roots

Brian is excited by some news. ITV

When a DNA test confirms that he's of Italian descent, Brian is delighted. He begins to list all his Italian traits, and pal Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) points out that he's actually only 8 per cent Italian. But Brian won't listen, and he later tells her that he's joined some family tree websites in the hope of tracing his Italian relatives.

Will Brian's hopes be dashed, or might he find what he's looking for?

Coronation Street is working with The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) and The Katie Piper Foundation on Daisy's upcoming storyline. You can visit the charities' websites for more information and support, as well as contacting the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300.

If you've been affected by Amy's storyline, you can also find help at Victim Support. Further support can be found at Rape Crisis, on its website and via its national helpline on 0808 500 2222.

