Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) stalking ordeal reaches a crescendo next week when she takes matters into her own hands with Justin (Andrew Still).

Speaking of sinister, Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) continues in his plot against Carla Barlow (Alison King) - will he ever be found out?

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) makes a pass at friend Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon); while Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) seeks comfort in former flame Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), and pays a visit to Max Turner (Paddy Bever).

Evil Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron) also has a guest, in the form of Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) - will it be worthwhile?

Elsewhere, Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) suffers troubling symptoms after his recent accident, and Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) receives some promising news.

Here are your Coronation Street spoilers from 20th - 24th February 2023.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Daisy Midgeley lashes out at stalker Justin

Daisy is distressed by Justin. ITV

Daisy is distressed to get a voicemail from Justin, explaining that he found her number on a delivery package. After turning her phone off for a break from the harassment, Daisy finds a string of texts from Justin the moment she switches it back on. She breaks into tears in fiancé Daniel Osbourne's (Rob Mallard) arms, and as Daniel looks through Justin's texts, he insists they need to go back to the police. But when Daisy shows PC Scott the recent messages, the officer plays it down. Later, she's horrified to see that PC Scott has 'liked' all of her holiday snaps online.

In the aftermath, Daniel suggests they postpone their wedding until Justin has been dealt with. Then, as Daisy spots Justin on Victoria Street holding a bunch of flowers, she storms over, hurls the bouquet on the ground and stamps on it. As Justin places a 'calming' hand on her arm, Daisy sees red and punches him. The altercation is witnessed by a shocked George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), and Justin reveals his mum has just died and he was planning the funeral arrangements with George. Daisy bursts into tears on Daniel's shoulder, and soon PC Jess is asking Daisy to go to the police station, as Justin has accused her of assault.

Will Daisy be charged? And will the police actually deal with Justin's behaviour? Stars Jordan and Still recently spoke in detail about this storyline, and Corrie has been working with the Suzy Lamplugh Trust in portraying this important storyline.

2. Stephen Reid steps up his manipulation of Carla Barlow

Scheming Stephen visits Carla. ITV

Stephen has been drugging Carla with LSD, hoping to oust her from the factory. But recently, this led to an accident as Carla inadvertently mowed down Paul in the Underworld van. As she recovers from the incident, Carla suggests she might return to work, and her husband Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) calls at the factory to pick up some files and explain that she hopes to be back within days. Stephen reacts by calling at the flat with another file, and when Carla's back is turned, he spikes her glass of water with LSD.

Carla starts to feel dizzy and disorientated, and Peter tells Stephen he's going to call the doctor. Later, Stephen tells Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) that he can now afford to pay back her loan in full, leading Elaine to ponder buying a new flat. As for Carla, Stephen is dismayed to find her fighting fit again, and almost ready to come back to work. So he asks niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) to convince Carla that her mental health is too fragile for her to be working. Will Sarah agree to do so, or will Stephen's scheme be thwarted?

3. David Platt tries to kiss Maria Connor

David kisses Maria in Coronation Street. ITV

David's concern for Max spirals next week. He now knows that Daniel is teaching at the secure training centre, so asks him to find out how Max is coping. An officer finds Max with facial injuries, and she calls David to inform him of Max's attack. Feeling helpless, David gets drunk and ends up alone in Victoria Garden, where Maria finds him. She's sympathetic, but David takes things too far when he leans in for a drunken kiss. She orders him to go home, but when David decides to speak to Alya, his wife Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) arrives.

Shona assures David that they will face everything together; but when Maria informs her husband Gary Windass (Mikey North) that David made a move on her, Gary confronts David in front of Shona. David tells Gary he was drunk and regrets what he did, but it's too late as far as Shona is concerned, as she reveals she's leaving him. The following day, David tells mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) that Shona has left him. But when Maria insists to Shona that David's drunken pass meant nothing, will Shona forgive him after all?

4. Alya Nazir has more than one reunion

Alya speaks to Max. ITV

After waving off brother Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar), who heads back to London, Alya comes face to face with a client called Jayden, who is accused of stabbing someone. She angrily describes what it's like to be stabbed, as bosses Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) look on. Later, it's Ryan who provides Alya with a listening ear as she confides her trauma. Ryan suggests that she should write this all down in her victim statement, and as he hugs Alya, their embrace turns into a passionate kiss. Will the ex-couple get back together?

As the week continues, Daniel asks Alya if she'll consider visiting Max, and she agrees. At the training centre, Max explains the mess his life was in leading up to his radicalisation. How will Alya react to his words? However the visit goes, Max soon calls David and asks him to visit, and a grateful David thanks Alya for visiting his son. She then reads her victim impact statement for Blake's (Adam Little) sentencing to gran Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), and eventually hears that Blake has been sentenced to 12 years. Will this news give Alya the closure she needs?

5. Paul Foreman experiences worrying symptoms

Paul is suffering troubling symptoms. ITV

Still in pain with his leg after being run down by Carla, Paul confides in Dee Dee that Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) kissed him. But he adds that it's too complicated and he can't get involved with Billy again. Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) urges Paul to come clean to Billy about the assault on Mike Hargrave (Tom Lorcan), but will he take the advice?

The following day, Billy and Paul tell Todd that they are back together; but as Billy chats to Dee Dee in the Rovers, they fail to notice that Paul is struggling to pick up his darts. The situation grows worse when, after offering to help sister Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) with a bill, Paul struggles to grip a glass with his right hand while Billy isn't looking. Paul hides his concern, but when will he admit that something is seriously wrong?

6. Spider Nugent pays Griff Reynolds a visit

Spider (Martin Hancock) visits Griff (Michael Condron) in Coronation Street. ITV

Police officer Spider visits extremist Griff in prison, and agrees to get his sentence reduced if he reveals where the gang's funding came from. Will Griff take the bait? Well, we soon see Spider and a colleague wearing stab vests as they arrive at a press opportunity which features councillor Len Cameron, who wants to be photographed handing over a cheque for some funding. Will there be an arrest? And what's next for Spider if this case is finally all wrapped up?

7. Daryan Zahawi receives good news

Daryan is thrilled over news on his brother. ITV

Volunteering to assist Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) in the charity shop, Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) lends a customer called Mo £10 for a suit he needs for an interview. When Mo calls at the café to repay Nina, a sceptical Evelyn is forced to eat her words. But when Daryan hears that Mo needed the suit for an immigration interview, he invites the other man to join him. As Daryan introduces Maria and Gary to Mo, he's excited to note that Mo was at the same processing centre as his brother, who successfully arrived in England after all. Will Daryan be able to track down his brother?

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit www.suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

