Charlotte Jordan says her Coronation Street character Daisy Midgeley will ‘never be the same again’ as her stalking ordeal reaches terrifying heights in upcoming scenes.

This article includes discussions of stalking that some readers may find distressing.

Daisy is being harassed online and in person by Justin (Andrew Still), who has begun following her every move. Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media, Jordan explained the effects of Justin’s relentless campaign.

“Daisy is a feisty, confident character. But what you see is this guy just totally [taking] her power from her. You can’t control how other people behave, and you can’t control how other people interpret things.

“So she feels totally powerless, and then you’ll just slowly see Justin eradicate and decimate all the things that make her Daisy, which is just really sad. He’s just going to slowly but surely destroy everything that makes her, her."

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. ITV/Danielle Baguley

Jordan also praised Corrie’s decision to put Daisy at the centre of this story - and revealed how her alter ego will be changed forever. “It was really important to do this storyline, very clever to do it with a character like Daisy," she said.

“She’s a divisive character; you love her or you hate her, there’s not really an in-between. All the things that make her Daisy - and she is extra, she is flamboyant, she is camp, she is big - you’ll slowly see that she starts to crumble and get smaller and smaller. I don’t think she’ll ever be the same again.”

Justin continues to bombard Daisy with messages, and she later spots him on Victoria Street carrying a bouquet of flowers. The star talked us through what happens next as Daisy confronts Justin, before punching him when he lays a hand on her arm.

“She just sees red, because she feels so isolated, no one’s understanding, no one’s helping, and it escalates very quickly because she’s already in a very heightened state," Jordan said. "She’s not a violent person, she’s never been in that sort of altercation.

“Daisy is cutting with her words, she’s not cutting physically. It’s not her just lashing out - it’s self defence. Me and Andrew were very particular on this: this is the first time that Justin has touched Daisy, and that’s really crossing yet another line for her.

"So even though she feels powerless and she’s got no control over this situation, she can control who touches her in person.”

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley and Andrew Still as Justin in Coronation Street. ITV/Danielle Baguley

The aftermath will see Daisy escorted to the police station when Justin accuses her of assault. While you'll have to tune in to find out what happens next, Jordan discusses how this storyline mirrors real life - with Daisy’s social media presence seen as a contributing factor that even her fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) is wary of.

“Victim-blaming mentality is so dangerous, and so damaging,” she pointed out. “We’ve got this whole epidemic at the minute where [in] violent crimes against women, for some reason it’s the woman’s responsibility to stop everything.

“The onus is always on the woman to change her behaviour, and change the things that she’s doing. That’s just so, so wrong.”

Coronation Street is working closely with the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, and a representative encourages anyone suffering from stalking behaviour to seek help.

“Even if they feel like something’s not right, something’s untoward; they’re not feeling safe, come forward. Seek advice through a specialist service, including ours, such as the National Stalking Helpline," the rep said.

“Our specialist advocates will help you to unpick what’s happening, and if it is stalking, really put that risk management in place. If somebody wants to report to the police, we can assist with that.”

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit www.suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

