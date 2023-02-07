In upcoming scenes, the killer played by Todd Boyce will kick off his vendetta against Carla Barlow (Alison King) by spiking her caffeine fix with a vial of LSD. And Stephen won't stop there - he will continue drugging his boss in a bid to tarnish her reputation and ultimately expand his role at Underworld.

Revenge may be a dish best served cold, but it will taste like a hot cup of coffee for Coronation Street 's Stephen Reid.

Boyce recently spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press, detailing his character's plan to give Carla a lesson after she belittled him in front of clients.

"She has done the worst thing that anyone could really do to Stephen. She has made him look and feel small in front of other people," the actor explained.

"She had him working in packing when Dick Haversham came round and he was so humiliated. He really wants to harm her business and her reputation and he has no qualms about what he is planning to do."

Stephen drugs Carla's coffee with the LSD he stole from Rufus.

In new episodes, Stephen will mess with Carla's work diary, making it seem like she has forgotten important meetings and worrying her husband Peter (Chris Gascoyne), who fears her psychosis is returning.

It's a low blow for Stephen to use Carla's history of mental health problems to get what he wants, but he's Corrie's current villain for a reason, after all.

Carla has no idea Stephen wants to take her down.

Boyce continued: "Sarah brought [Carla's mental health issues] up in the pub and it drops like a bombshell as far as he is concerned and because of the way she has humiliated him he knows that he can use it for his own gain."

The final straw for Stephen will be being appointed office manager, while his niece Sarah (Tina O'Brien) will get the coveted job of head of design.

"He comes back from the hotel having got the signature and securing the deal and [Carla] tells him that she is making him office manager. That is the moment that he has had enough."

Will Carla realise she's been drugged? Or will she lose her credibility first?

