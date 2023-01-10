The businessman accidentally killed Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) last year when the engineer started poking in his affairs and is now determined to get rid of Leo's father Teddy (Grant Burgin), too. But will he stop there?

No one is safe on the cobbles as Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) may continue leaving a bloody trail in his wake.

Actor Todd Boyce has said his co-stars are a little "nervy" around him and desperate to know whether one of them could be on the villain's list.

"What is quite wonderful is, I think I've had a scene with probably every main character on the street, which makes them all terrified, I'm sure. They know to stay away from me," Boyd explained.

In such a nerve-racking scenario, it's only natural for other Corrie actors to try and guess their own fate.

"I've had people ask me three or four times [if they're the next victim], the same person, because they want to know," he added.

Stephen accidentally killed Leo in Coronation Street last year. ITV

"They're just sweating it, they just really are. And then there are rumours about people that I don't think I would kill. I'm being told, 'I think you're gonna kill that person' [and] I'm like 'Are you sure?' They're nervy."

As Carla Connor (Alison King) is inadvertently playing with fire by belittling Stephen in front of clients at Underworld, could she be next? And will Stephen get away with any more murders?

