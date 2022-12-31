Earlier in the year, he dramatically killed Jenny's fiancé, Leo (Joe Frost) after discovering he was poking around in his business.

New Year has gone off with a bang on Coronation Street as Stephen Reid (played by Todd Boyce) thought he was finally in the clear.

Desperate to keep multiple secrets hidden, Stephen has gone to extreme lengths to his lack of money as well as Leo's death.

So it was a touch of good luck when Leo's dad, Teddy (Grant Burgin), who was desperate to find out what really happened to his son, was run over in a terrible accident on the cobbles.

During tonight's episode (31st December), as the residents geared up for New Year, Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) suffered a blow when she went to visit Teddy in hospital to discover there was a high chance he could be brain dead from the accident.

For Stephen, it couldn't be better news as it looked like not only would he likely die, but any chance of his secrets being exposed were getting slimmer by the second.

Taking it upon himself to seal the deal, he consoled a grieving Jenny who was still hopeful Leo might come back one day.

Lying out of his teeth, Stephen told Jenny that Teddy told him Leo (conveniently) didn't want anything to do with his father or his fiancée anymore.

Jenny was devastated by the news, but it only really confirmed her worst suspicions anyway and she was resolved to moving on, finally.

Stephen was full of the joys of spring by the time Mary's New Year's Eve bash in the Rovers kicked off - and he decided to treat Tim, Sally and new flame Elaine to drinks for the whole evening.

While watching the fireworks at midnight, he was resolved in 2023 being a great year for him.

Little did he know, Teddy was in hospital making a miraculous recovery as his fingers twitched and his eyes shot open.

Unbeknownst to Stephen, he's about to find himself in a whole load of trouble again - should Teddy remember what he was coming to Weatherfield to say...

Can Stephen worm his way out of this one?

