Elsewhere, mum-to-be Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) has a medical emergency. Will Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) involvement be revealed? Also, Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) continues to clash with Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) over her influence on April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), while Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) has a plan.

Lives and futures are at risk in the Dales, as Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) owns up to killing Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). What does this mean for Kyle and dad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)? And where does long-lost relative Caleb Miligan (William Ash) fit into the story?

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) hopes to impress Kim Tate (Claire King), while her mum Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is left upset by a new development.

Read on for your Emmerdale spoilers for 9th - 13th January 2023.

7 Emmerdale spoilers

1. Kyle confesses to murder

Amy and Kyle talk to the police in Emmerdale. ITV

Despite mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) and stepmum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) desperately trying to protect Kyle as his dad Cain takes the blame for Al's death, the story takes a worrying turn. Amy panics when a police officer approaches her, while Moira is also confronted by the police at Butler's Farm.

Meanwhile, Mack is also taken in for questioning. But Moira sticks to her story when DS Malik quizzes her about her trip away with Kyle, and Mack also keeps quiet in the interview room as he's pressed for information on Kyle.

Amy tries to stick to the agreed line when her own interview takes place, while Matty (Ash Palmisciano) is rattled when DS Malik reminds him of the consequences of perverting the course of justice. Later, Matty, Moira, Mack and Amy meet at the farm, knowing the stakes couldn't be higher.

Moira is pleased to at least be back on speaking terms with husband Cain, who arranges a call for the same day. But when Malik arrives to take Kyle in for questioning, the anxious youngster reaffirms that he was the one to kill Al. What will happen to Kyle and Cain now? Is the terrified boy's fate sealed?

2. But how is Uncle Caleb involved?

Will Ash as Caleb Milligan in Emmerdale. ITV

While Kyle's future hangs in the balance, there's another question that needs our attention. Just what is Cain and Chas's half-brother, Caleb, up to? We now know more about Caleb's history with Cain after a flashback showed the pair as teens, but that doesn't explain why Caleb is so involved in Kyle's situation. Moira remains anxious about Caleb's role in Kyle's case - so is he the reason the police are onto the family in the first place? Caleb is aware how crucial things are, but he is very defensive when Amy and Moira question his methods. What's his game plan?

3. Pregnant Chloe collapses

Will the truth be revealed? ITV

Secret daddy-to-be Mack panics when Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) arrives with news that Chloe has collapsed. Chloe is taken to hospital, and is surprised when Sarah brings Mack and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) to visit her in hospital. But Mack's guilt builds as he listens to what Chloe has been through. Alone together, he tries to assure her that he'll support her and their baby.

But the next day, Mack is less keen when Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) suggests he wants more to do with the baby that he's letting on. Meanwhile, when Sarah plans to help Chloe, Charity wonders what's in store. At the hospital, Chloe is getting ready to be discharged, but is uneasy when Sarah and Charity arrive to take her home with them. The pair won't take no for an answer when Chloe tries to get out of it, and Mack struggles to hide his worries when he sees that she's moved in. He attempts to oust Chloe from the house, but will his efforts backfire and expose him as the baby's father?

4. Rhona and Naomi do battle

Rhona makes an error in judgement. ITV

As Naomi arrives late for work at the Woolpack, there's still obvious tension between her and Rhona. When Rhona later hears that April has punched someone and got herself a piercing, she's more worried than ever that this is all down to Naomi. This is cemented by Nicola King's (Nicola Wheeler) words of warning in her ear, and Rhona is soon confronting Naomi again.

But their row turns physical, and Rhona is livid when husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) doesn't take her side. Still, she tries to make peace with April by organising a surprise '80s-themed party. Unfortunately for Naomi, she finds Charity asking Rhona about her, and Naomi is fired from the pub. But when April tells her parents that her belly-button piercing was her own idea, Rhona is left with a decision to make. Will she apologise to Naomi and put things right?

5. Arthur stands up to his classmate

Will Arthur's plan work? ITV

April's fight is the result of an argument with fellow pupil Marshall at the café, and it seems she could be defending pal Arthur, who recently came out as gay to his friends and family. April and Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) are intrigued when Arthur later forms a plan to stand up to Marshall. Is Marshall displaying homophobic behaviour? And will Arthur's plan help him tackle the situation in the right way?

6. Gabby sets out to impress Kim

Can Gabby reach her goal? ITV

With Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) having pulled out of her job at Home Farm, she's chuffed when Rhona welcomes her back at the vets' surgery, offering her the chance to train as a vet's nurse. Dawn and Kim resolve their differences, and new nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) reaches an agreement to stay on in the job. Gabby is now left with the solo chance to prove her worth to Kim, and she impresses her with the initiative to modernise the business's digital presence.

Gabby is thrilled when Kim wants to discuss the brochure she's been working on - but Kim explains that Gabby is nowhere near ready to run the business in her place. Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) gives Gabby an idea, and Kim is soon left impressed once more. Is Gabby on track to take over Home Farm after all?

7. Disappointment for Bernice

Bernice Blackstock is left upset in Emmerdale. ITV

Nicola fears her sister Bernice is getting ahead of herself with the plans for her new job - sounds familiar. Like mother, like daughter! But Bernice is later left devastated when Pollard's (Chris Chittell) plan to sell the B&B puts her out of a job. What will Bernice do now? Might she go crawling back to Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) at the salon, or has she burned all her bridges?

