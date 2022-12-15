While he's there to look after Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and Dawn Fletcher's (Olivia Bromley) children, it isn't long before he causes a stir.

There's a newcomer in Emmerdale village in the form of new Manny, Nicky (played by Lewis Cope).

Namely, the dashing newcomer catches the eye of Gabby, who's famously not had the best of luck with men.

As for whether she'll get what she wants this time, we'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, actor Cope has spoken about what fans can expect from Nicky in the coming weeks.

"Nicky is a great character. He's very relatable and likeable and I'm just having fun with him," Cope explained to RadioTimes.com and other press.

The Manny has experience looking after kids, having helped to raise his siblings when he was just 16 after his mum died.

"Not everyone is on board in the interview, because Dawn obviously has a big problem with leaving the kids in the first place, so I think she is is very particular on the type of person she wants and she is the hardest to win over.

"But I think straight away, even from the first interview, there's some sort of connection there between Nicky and Gabby."

Dawn and Gabby interviewing Nicky in Emmerdale. ITV

He continued: "At the moment, Nicky is a lovely person and there's nothing to say that he's not. But he's almost too good to be true... you'll have to wait and see."

Is Gabby walking into trouble yet again? Or is Nicky her dream man?

