In the aftermath of a dramatic day, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) tries to move forward as she takes a stand. But elsewhere, Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) struggles under the pressure put onto him by dodgy dad Damon (Ciaran Griffiths) . Will he escape more horror? And Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) is also in danger as things turn sinister with Mike Hargrave (Tom Lorcan).

There's danger lurking around every corner in Weatherfield, but where to start? Well, it looks like the walls are closing in on racist gang leader Griff (Michael Condron) - will Max Turner (Paddy Bever) help bring him down? Or will Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) be the one to serve justice?

As for Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), is she set to destroy her family unit with Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard)? And Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) is there for Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) during her time of need.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 8th - 13th January 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers

1. Max sees the light over Griff - but will justice prevail?

Will Griff finally be brought to justice? ITV

After realising that Griff is pure evil, troubled teen Max appeared to finally understand just how big a mistake he made getting involved with the racist gang. In the aftermath of recent events, the police question Max about his involvement; but they later release him without charge. But Max's adoptive dad, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is shocked when his own mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) refuses to support Max.

Max is soon horrified to come face to face with Griff, and Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) raises the alarm with David when he tells him he tried to speak to Max, but heard him arguing inside the house. David rushes home, where a fight breaks out between him and Griff. How will it end? Meanwhile, in hospital, Spider discharges himself, determined to help the police find Griff. Will he succeed?

Whatever transpires next will see Max trying to move on from his own actions. Spider assures a worried David that Max is a good kid, and he just needs to have faith in him. Max skives off school and admits to Gail that he can't face anyone. But he meets up with Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton), who tells him she's heading to Devon to stay with her mum and asks Max to join her since they're both public enemy number one. Will Max go with her?

2. Maria stands up for what's right

Maria and Toyah watch as Len gives an interview. ITV

In a bid to show that the community is united against Griff, Maria reopens the Peace Festival market. Councillor Len Cameron approaches her and tells her he's organised a TV interview to talk about the attack, but as Maria, David, Spider and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) listen, Len tells the reporter that the current open door policies clearly aren't working.

Maria is furious, and interrupts Len to tell the TV reporter that she vehemently disagrees, adding that the community has never been more united. She's later happy to hear that the council have given the new refugee centre the go-ahead, and husband Gary Windass (Mikey North) does his best to be pleased for her. Where do Gary's doubts stem from?

3. Jacob faces a big threat

Damon gives Jacob a beating in Coronation Street ITV

Jacob's decision to quit the factory and go full time at the Bistro proves to be a massive mistake, as dad Damon continues to use him for his own gain. Damon introduces an oblivious Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) to Dan, a fruit and veg supplier, telling her he can do a much better deal for the restaurant. But Jacob is suspicious when Damon tells him that Dan's first delivery is due that afternoon, and hidden in the crate there will be a package of drugs.

Suddenly Jacob is back in the thick of drug dealing, the world he worked so hard to escape. Jacob is stressed as he awaits the delivery, just as a party of police officers arrive for a retirement do - complete with sniffer dog! The crate of olive oil is delivered, and Jacob manages to retrieve the drugs and leave the Bistro. But when the sniffer dog barks at the crate, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) heads to Jacob's flat - is he about to be found out?

Back at the restaurant, Leanne and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) search the rest of the delivery boxes, wondering what could have set the dog off. Later, Damon gives Jacob a beating in the ginnel, and tells his son that if wants to protect girlfriend Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), he must disappear for good. Jacob tells Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that Damon is smuggling drugs through the Bistro, and that he has to leave or Amy's life is in danger. When Amy arrives home, Jacob pretends he's on the phone dealing drugs. She's shocked, but will she see through his act?

4. Summer is trapped by Mike

Summer's discovery leads to danger. ITV

Following her pledge to be a surrogate for Mike and his wife Esther (Vanessa Hehir), Summer reveals that she's got an appointment at the fertility clinic. Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) promises not to stand in her way this time, while Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) are determined to find out more about Mike and Esther. Paul then suggests that the best plan might be to raise the money to pay off the couple in the hope they'll leave Summer alone.

After taking Summer for a blood test, Mike and Esther drop her home. But as Leanne spots Mike, she recognises him as the drunken man who flirted with her in the Bistro. Leanne tells Billy, who is deeply concerned and feels Summer needs to hear this. But Summer soon has more to worry about when Todd tells her he's spoken to a woman called Ava from Mike and Esther's old church.

Ava claims she had an affair with Mike, and Summer confronts Esther, who admits it's true and she and her husband have out it behind them. But Summer decides to meet Ava, but is left stunned by what she discovers next. She angrily heads over to see the couple, but Mike locks Summer in the nursery without her bad containing her phone and insulin. Will Summer be rescued?

5. What Daisy does next

Fed up Daisy is out to party. ITV

Daisy falls in love with a wedding venue way out of her budget, but she's thrilled when they tells her they can host her big day for half the price on a Monday in May. But how will her fiancé Daniel react? Later, Daisy plans to go to an event where a top DJ is playing, and hopes to get him for the wedding as she tells Daniel she still wants to get married in May.

Daniel isn't enthusiastic about the nuptials being so soon, so a dismayed Daisy heads off to the event and flirts with the DJ. She offers up her phone number and even posts pictures of them together online, and the following day she's expecting a row when Daniel asks for a chat. But he shows her a brochure for Charlesworth Hall, the posh wedding venue, and reveals he's booked the time off and they will be getting married on 8th May after all. When Daisy receives flowers from the DJ, she hides the card and hands them to Daniel, making out she bought them for him. Will Daisy's lies be found out?

6. Dee Dee supports Alya

Alya and Dee Dee could be working together again soon. (ITV)

After the trauma of the past few months, Dee Dee kindly presents Alya with a care package to support her over her ordeal. With Alya having stepped back from her job at the law firm due to Griff's threats, Dee Dee begs her to return to work as she's struggling without her. Alya admits she would love to come back; so will the future look brighter for her now?

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

