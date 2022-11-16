Having been drawn into the racist gang's belief system, Max quickly got involved with Griff's meeting at the local community hall - but the rest of the locals were shocked and concerned after Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) revealed he was attacked the night before .

Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) has been helping asylum seeker Daryan as he tries to settle into life in the UK, but she became upset as she listened to the story of his harrowing journey, knowing that he had travelled overseas to be safe - only to be targeted by racist thugs.

Those who had already had dealings with Griff were certain that he was responsible for Daryan's ordeal - but with no evidence, Daryan was reluctant to go to the police.

Meanwhile, Max joined the group at the meeting, which had been heavily advertised as an event to raise awareness for environmental issues. As Max began to film, Griff began his speech by talking about pollution - only to change tack by referencing 'tourists' who had taken over the NHS.

Thankfully for the community, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) was on hand to point out all the flaws in Griff's logic. Roy intervened to explain that Griff's 'findings' were factually incorrect, and it wasn't long before hateful Griff had lost any support he hoped to gain from the locals.

The crowd cheered and applauded as Roy concluded his argument, and as the meeting came to an end, Griff was not happy. He complained about Roy; but Max, who had known Roy for most of his life, responded that Roy was decent.

That brief moment of common sense from Max was soon wasted, though, as police officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) arrived to take in Reece Bolton (Scott Anson) for questioning on the assault on Daryan.

Max accused Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) of making the call, before Daryan revealed that he had been the one to contact the police. Later, Max told girlfriend Lauren (Cain Fitton) that her dad was now with the police, and when she insisted he was innocent, Max reminded her that he had seen Reece being violent with his bullies.

At Griff's, Max showed him his edited video of the meeting, where he had made it look as though Roy was talking nonsense and Griff was a hero. It transpired that Max had gone to the police and offered an alibi for his new 'friends', and Griff was impressed.

As Max becomes more convinced by Griff's extremist views, can anything save him?

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

