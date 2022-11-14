Griff set his sights on asylum seeker Daryan as a target after new recruit Max Turner (Paddy Bever) clashed with the young man over his girlfriend Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton). Lauren has already been groomed by Griff and the gang, and Max is now being manipulated, too .

Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) was attacked by Griff (Michael Condron) and his racist gang in tonight's Coronation Street (14th November) - as undercover policeman Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) watched on.

Meanwhile, Spider's girlfriend Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) overheard discussions about Griff, as well as how Speed Daal had been littered with graffiti. Unaware that Spider himself was the culprit, Toyah offered her support to restaurant owners Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and her grandmother Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King).

Alya was wary, still hostile towards Toyah over the death of Imran (Charlie de Melo), but she eventually accepted her help. At the Rovers, Toyah joined Alya as she confronted Griff over the vandalism. Griff and his lackeys were verbally abusive towards Alya, and Toyah dragged her away.

As Toyah spoke to Spider about Griff's disgusting behaviour, Spider continued to hide the truth over his involvement in the gang. He met with Griff, who was keen to dish out another hint for Alya and Daryan to back off.

David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) tried to get hold of Max after witnessing Alya's altercation with Griff. At Griff's flat, Max had made some flyers to hand out for the 'environmental' event.

Spider hoped to deter Max from using his talents in this way. But Max was quite happy to be included by Griff, and he dismissed Spider's words. Later, Griff quietly conferred with a pal that Max had told him what Spider said, and so they needed to keep an eye on him.

As night fell over Weatherfield, Daryan headed home after his shift and was set upon by the group. As Spider watched on, the rest of the masked men chased and attacked Daryan, who managed to get away.

Will Griff's gang get away with this? And what will Spider do next?

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

