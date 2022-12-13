Also, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) hopes he can deliver the perfect proposal to girlfriend Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), and killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) grows more sinister as his secret comes under threat.

It's a case of 'will they, won't they?' on the cobbles this Christmas, as Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) hopes to surprise bride Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) with a festive wedding. But will all Ty's plans pay off, or will he regret his romantic plotting ?

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) has a frightening experience as the New Year begins, and danger also lurks for Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) and Max Turner (Paddy Bever). Damon Hay (Ciaran Griffiths) issues Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) with a warning, while Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) commits a new betrayal.

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) makes a discovery, as ambitious Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) finds herself jobless when boss Carla Barlow (Alison King) finds out what she's been up to. Elsewhere, Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) feels sidelined by fiancé Chesney Brown (Sam Aston).

Read on for a bumper edition of your Coronation Street spoilers from 25th December 2022 until 6th January 2023.

11 Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year

1. Will Fiz and Tyrone's wedding go ahead?

Will Fiz turn up? ITV

Fiz opens her Christmas present from Tyrone, and is disappointed to find a box of chocolates and a key ring. Meanwhile, Ty shares a secret grin with daughters Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Macy Alabi), who are in on his wedding plans. But just as a dressed up Tyrone and the girls are about to surprise Fiz, they find a note from her, saying she's gone out to buy a turkey.

Panicking, Ty calls Fiz's phone, only to realise she's left it at home! Chesney and Gemma instruct him to head to the hotel, while Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) wait for Fiz. But Fiz's car breaks down on a country road, and she sets off to look for a phone box. At the venue, Tyrone tells the guests that it seems the wedding is off, and they head to the Rovers for the buffet. Fiz bumps into a passing man and explains her dilemma. Will he help her, and will she get back in time to marry Tyrone?

2. Stephen's murderous secret is at risk

Todd Boyce plays killer Stephen in Coronation Street ITV

As Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) insists that Stephen join her for a Christmas drink, he paints on a smile, realising he has no choice but to placate her. But later, Stephen presents nephew David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) with his birthday present - it's the hip flask given to him by Elaine. Gail comments that this is quite a stingy present from such a wealthy man, but she later spots Elaine buying whiskey to go with Stephen's hip flask. Gail asks son Nick to get to the bottom of the mystery; but ends up telling Stephen that she's spoken to his ex, Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud), and he's got some explaining to do!

But there's worse to come for murderous Stephen when Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) reveals that Leo's dad, Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin), has called from Canada and has some new information on Leo. Stephen is anxious as he hears that Teddy is dropping by the pub to discuss his news, but when a worse for wear Teddy arrives, Stephen catches him alone. Teddy explains that Leo never got to Canada, and the texts he sent came from Weatherfield. Before he can talk to Jenny, Teddy is hit by a van - and Nick is horrified to witness the scene as Teddy lies unconscious in the road.

When Jenny tells Stephen that Teddy has taken a turn for the worse in hospital, Stephen is relieved as he lies that Teddy told him he saw Leo in Canada, and that Leo wants nothing to do with Jenny. Stephen believes things are looking up for him, but when Teddy regains consciousness soon after, what will he have to say? He's panic-stricken when Jenny invites Teddy to recuperate at the Rovers - will Stephen's crime be exposed?

3. Can Daniel pull off his proposal?

Will Daniel get his Christmas wish? ITV

Jenny tells Ken that Daniel was planning to propose to Daisy, but the ring was stolen in the recent burglary. As Ken is left thoughtful, could the pair come up with a way to help Daniel pop the question? Whatever happens next, there's new tension between Daisy and Daniel when she looks through her social media, and Daniel disapproves. But when his niece Amy (Elle Mulvaney) shows Daniel one of Daisy's posts to raise awareness for breast cancer, she points out that not all social media is the work of the devil. Will the couple make up - and will they end the year happily engaged?

4. Nina's New Year emergency

Roy's rejected gift leads to danger for Nina. ITV

Nina tries to get uncle Roy Cropper (David Neilson) to embrace modern technology when she buys him a smartphone for Christmas. But he isn't interested, and disaster strikes when he arranges to meet Nina, Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) and Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) at a bat group meeting, only for the meeting to be cancelled. They've no way of contacting Roy to let him know, but that's minor compared to what happens next...

Roy arrives at the woods, but drops his thermos in the river - and the trio arrive to look for him before spotting his car. Nina is shocked when she sees Roy's thermos, and makes her way down the bank, but Nina slips, banging her head and rolling into the river. Asha and Brian look on in panic, and Brian drags a limp Nina from the river while a terrified Asha calls an ambulance. Will Nina survive?

Roy blames himself, and later concedes that he must get to grips with a new phone. But as he's left utterly bewildered, has Roy made the right decision?

5. Griff traps Spider

Spider is attacked by Griff in Coronation Street. ITV

Griff orders undercover cop Spider to meet him at the flat - is he onto him? Griff leads Spider to believe he's planning something for Maria Connor's (Samia Longchambon) town hall meeting, but when Spider gets an urgent message from Max, Spider comes face to face with Griff who knocks him out with a crowbar. Spider eventually regains consciousness, and Toyah vows to stand by him.

Max later becomes troubled when he spots the Speed Daal van back on Victoria Street, after Griff told him it was now at the bottom of the canal. When Max's girlfriend Lauren (Cait Fitton) receives a call from her dad warning her to stay away from the market, Max is worried and suggests they should call the police. Will they be able to warn people in time? And has Max finally seen the light for good?

6. Max comes to a realisation

Will Max be able to warn people? ITV

Troubled teen Max is furious when, during Christmas lunch, his stepdad David makes a joke about Griff (Michael Condron). Max leaps to his defence and storms out, and David is regretful. But he loses his temper when he spots Max looking pally with Griff at the market. David tries to drag Max away, but Max tells him he hates him, before announcing that he's moving in with Griff!

Max is initially happy at Griff's flat as he's asked to update some of the racist gang's videos. Meanwhile, Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) warns David about the dangerous Griff, while Max's impressionable younger sister Lily watches one of his propaganda videos. She shows it to Eliza Woodrow, and promises to send her a link. Eliza's grandad Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) calls round to show David and wife Shona (Julia Goulding) the hateful video, and they're left shocked and shaken.

7. Damon's ultimatum for Nick

Ciaran Griffiths as Damon Hay. ITV

Damon offers son Jacob (Jack James Ryan) a full time job at the Bistro on double the money he earns at the factory. Jacob then hands his notice in to Carla, but she warns him he's making a mistake. Meanwhile, with Damon manipulating Nick thanks to the money the latter has borrowed to fund the business, Damon tells Nick that if he has a problem, he'll tell Nick's oblivious partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) everything. When Jacob is ordered by Damon to take in the delivery of a package, Jacob starts to regret his decision. Where is this story heading?

8. Todd makes a pass at Laurence

Todd tries to kiss Laurence. ITV

Laurence suggests a trip away with boyfriend Sean Tully (Antony Cotton), but Todd, who has developed feelings for Laurence himself, spots the latter sending a furtive text and is suspicious. Sean announces that he and son Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) are off to the Peaks with Laurence, and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) clock Todd's jealousy. When Sean, Dylan and Laurence return from their trip, Laurence tells Todd he knows he doesn't like him, but would love the chance to change his mind. Over a bottle of wine, Todd thaws and leans in for a kiss. But how will Laurence respond?

In the aftermath, Todd apologises to Sean but insists that the flirting between him and Laurence was mutual. Sean loses his temper, and Laurence later confides that it's the anniversary of his wife Lindsey's death and he still feels guilty that he ever married her, and he plans to buy flowers for her parents. Todd finds Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) discussing Lindsey's death, which hit the headlines at the time. Intrigued, will Todd find out more? Is Laurence as decent as he makes out?

9. Summer's shock over Mike and Esther

Summer gets a shock in Coronation Street. ITV

Summer calls in to see Mike and Esther (Vanessa Hehir) and hands them her wages. Esther invites her in, and Summer is left touched by the couple's kindness. She tells them that she's prepared to talk to their solicitor about a surrogacy arrangement. But when Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) arrives, having been called by Esther, Summer is shocked. How will Billy react to Summer's choices? He encourages her to go to Amy's party and insists she can't keep avoiding Aaron Sandford (James Craven).

Billy then tells Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) that he hopes Aaron can make Summer see sense over the surrogacy. But he's stunned when Summer reveals she and Aaron are back together, and he's on board with her plans. There's another shock, though, when she answers the door to bailiffs at Esther and Mike's and demands answers.

But as Summer, Billy, Mike and Esther go to a surrogacy counsellor, Todd tells Paul that he's not convinced Esther and Mike are as good and upstanding as they seem, and he plans to do some digging. What will he find out? Is there more to their bailiff drama than meet the eye?

10. Sarah's failed plans leave her out in the cold

Sarah's week goes from bad to worse. ITV

Having relied on Uncle Stephen to fund her business venture with Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell), Sarah tells him everything is set as soon as he transfers the money he promised. But she has no idea that Stephen is penniless and hoping to con Elaine for the cash. He suggests that Elaine should invest in Sarah's business directly; but Sarah's future is at risk when Carla learns what's going on.

Sarah is furious and she insists that she and Michael are quitting the factory. Elaine then explains to Stephen that she'd like to invest but her house sale has fallen through, so Stephen admits to a gutted Sarah that he can't find the money she needs. Left with no prospects, Sarah and Michael are forced to return to Carla and plead for their jobs back. Will she agree?

11. Gemma feels let down by Chesney

Gemma wants to hear wedding bells. ITV

In the New Year, when Gemma confides in mum Bernie that she'd like to marry Chesney soon, she advises her to take charge and start planning, claiming that Ches will be thrilled. But he tells Gemma that even if they had the money, he wouldn't waste it on a wedding. Oh, Ches! But when Dev issues him with some home truths, Chesney begins to think again. He returns home with an empty tub and shows Gemma that he's turned it into a piggy bank so they can save up for a wedding.

But Gemma is more concerned that young Joseph (William Flanagan) has been told off at school for using sign language - a skill he picked up because his younger brother Aled is deaf. Gemma stages a protest at the school which ends in her, Bernie and an unsuspecting Michael being locked in a classroom. Will they escape? And will Gemma and Chesney ever set a date?

