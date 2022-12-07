Stephen was given a lifeline by kind Elaine in recent scenes, as he had an accident on a moped while secretly delivering pizzas for a fast food company. But as he fibbed to her over how he injured himself, Stephen's sister Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) still had possession of his lost phone , and was doing some research into 'Six Fellas' after answering a call from the angry company boss.

Killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) set a plan in motion to con Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) in tonight's Coronation Street (7th December) as his financial struggles continued.

Meanwhile, Stephen's niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) sought him out to ask if he would listen to her business pitch with new collaborator Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell). He agreed, interrupting his friendly chat with Elaine.

Stephen offered Sarah and Michael plenty of encouragement, but was alarmed to learn that Gail had his phone and was looking for him, and she wasn't in a good mood. At the house, she confronted him, asking whether he had been making deliveries in Bolton.

Stephen laughed, lying that in fact, he had been run over by a delivery man on a moped who was now blaming him - which would explain the angry phone call Gail had encountered. Gail wasn't sure what to think, but when their mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) arrived, she found the concept of Stephen as a delivery boy hilarious.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sarah returned, revealing that her pitch had been a disaster, and Gail and Audrey urged 'loaded' Stephen to invest in her business instead. He tried to avoid answering and was interrupted by Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine), who had heard about mum Elaine spending time with Stephen and warned him not to hurt her given all she had been through with his evil dad Geoff (Ian Bartholomew).

More like this

Intrigued, Stephen was updated by Sarah who explained that Geoff had used coercive control to abuse both Elaine and Yasmeen (Shelley King). When Audrey and Gail pushed him once more to help Sarah out, Stephen agreed.

But he had also been contacted again by ex-wife Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud), and at the Rovers, he told Elaine that he would love to invest in Sarah's business but his ex was refusing to sign assets over to him. Adding that Gabrielle had been very controlling, Stephen knew exactly what he was doing as he planted the seed that he was a victim like her.

Will Elaine fall for his lies and hand over her own money?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.