In a move that is classic Corrie, the ITV soap has a healthy dose of warmth and joy in store - but there are also dark times ahead for some characters.

It's that time of year again! The festive season is fast approaching, and Coronation Street has revealed its first Christmas spoilers.

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is looking to the future now that his family is back together, but can he pull off the ultimate Christmas surprise? Meanwhile, there's another wannabe-groom, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) - but will he manage to pop the question?

Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) could be about to set his sights on his second murder victim; while another killer, Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor), has a worrying hold over Nick Tilsley (Ben Price).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers as December creeps up on us...

Tyrone plans a surprise wedding for Fiz

Alan Halsall as Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street.

Now that he's back in the family fold, Tyrone decides the time is right to make things official. Several Christmases ago, Ty asked Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) to marry him. But they never actually got to the wedding, thanks to endless soapy drama and some cheating on Ty's part. This time, though, rather than a long drawn-out engagement, he wants to give Fiz a Christmas to remember.

Cue a surprise wedding, which Tyrone sets up to take place on Christmas Day. It looks like he has everything covered, including the dress, venue and party. Tyrone lets daughters Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Macy Alabi) in on the secret, too. But, oblivious to Ty's grand gesture, Fiz feels like the festivities will be a washout - and just as he and the girls are ready to spring the surprise, Fiz has disappeared!

Has Tyrone's romantic dream backfired, or will the bride be back in time to say 'I do'?

Disaster proposal for Daniel?

Rob Mallard as Daniel Osbourne and Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. ITV

Also full of Christmas spirit this December is Daniel, who wants to seal his relationship with girlfriend Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan). After getting Jenny Connor's (Sally Ann Matthews) blessing and earning the support of dad Ken Barlow (William Roache), Daniel plans a romantic proposal.

But when a burglary at the Barlows' ends with the engagement ring being stolen, what will Daniel do next? Is his proposal doomed, or can he salvage the situation and cement his future with Daisy?

Murderous Stephen plots his next move

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid in Coronation Street. ITV

After murdering lovely Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost), Stephen is still trying to cover his tracks. But his family are starting to ask questions, ex-wife Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud) is threatening to reveal his lies and Leo's father Teddy (Grant Burgin) is starting to doubt his sudden disappearance.

More like this

With all that in mind, how long will it be before Stephen considers killing again? Who could he set his sights on next? Could Stephen target suspicious Teddy? Should Gabrielle be watching her back, or might someone else entirely rumble him instead, leading to Stephen ending the life of someone we would never expect?

Danger for Max

Jack P Shepherd as David and Paddy Bever as Max in Coronation Street. ITV

Max Turner (Paddy Bever) continues to clash with stepdad David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), and he's feeling increasingly at odds with his family. Left out in the cold, Max is drawn further into his new friendships, which aren't all they seem and leave the troubled teen at risk.

With Max already being influenced by extremist Griff (Michael Condron), what could the ruthless gang have in store for him as their manipulations grow?

Nick is blackmailed by killer Harvey

Coronation Street: Will Mellor as Harvey Gaskell (ITV)

After accepting money from Harvey, the man who killed his son Sam Blakeman's (Jude Riordan) mother, Nick finds himself being blackmailed. Having believed the offer to be out of guilt, Nick soon learns that there are serious strings attached, and the story coincides with the arrival of newcomer Damon.

As the pressure gets to him, can Nick hide his secret from partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), or might this situation destroy their relationship for good? Just how far will Nick go, and can Harvey be stopped?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Summer's dilemma

Harriet Bibby as Summer Spellman in Coronation Street. ITV

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) has had to face her own doubts about her unborn child, as well as her diabetes, as she contemplated her decision to give the baby to Mike and Esther in exchange for a large sum of money.

But then Summer suffers a miscarriage, and her plans spiral. With Summer's loved ones concerned for her, will she confide in them? She may come to regret her choices, but can Summer turn back the clock?

Will any of the locals have a happy Christmas?

Will the Metcalfes have a happy Christmas? ITV

Despite Todd Grimshaw's (Gareth Pierce) best efforts to come between them, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) will be hoping that he can get his romance with Laurence back on track. Is Todd about to repeat history and tear this couple apart?

George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) hopes to make up for last year's epic failure after presenting Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) with a coffin; and can Sally Metcalfe's (Sally Dynevor) gift for husband Tim (Joe Duttine) restore peace and harmony in their household?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.