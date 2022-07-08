Coronation Street's Fiz and Tyrone reunite in wedding twist

As the day of her nuptials to groom Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) arrived, Fiz's outlook was no calmer since the stressful events of her hen night. Her fake eyelash got stuck to her cheek, and as best friend and hairdresser Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) comically attempted to deal with the situation, Phill arrived to tell them that someone had cancelled the registrar for the ceremony.

There was a heartwarming conclusion to Coronation Street's wedding drama tonight (8th July), as Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) got back together.

Hmm... who would do such a thing? Naughty Hope (Isabella Flanagan), of course!

As Tyrone took daughters Hope and Ruby (Macy Alabi) to the flat he owns so they could get ready for the big day, Hope's enjoyment over everything that was going wrong soon made him realise that she was responsible for the lot.

He called Fiz over, and Hope explained that she was still upset with Phill for trying to write a book about her serial killer father John Stape (Graeme Hawley). She also told Tyrone that she knew he didn't want her mum to marry Phill, either.

And, credit where it's due to Tyrone, he sat down with Hope to tell her that he believed Phill was a good man and that they should all want Fiz to be happy.

Fiz got wed, before dumping the groom

Hope asked Tyrone to come to the wedding, and Fiz agreed. Tyrone then gave Fiz a touching gift – a pair of earrings that once belonged to Vera Duckworth (Elizabeth Dawn).

The Duckworths were family to Tyrone, and he revealed that Jack (Bill Tarmey) gifted the jewellery to his wife for their anniversary.

Tyrone wished Fiz well, but it was clear that despite her smiles, she was having doubts. At the hotel, Tyrone and his nan, Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) watched Fiz and Phill say their vows. There was some hesitation from Fiz, but ultimately she went through with becoming Mrs Whittaker.

The only problem was, at the reception, all the guests were having a better time than she was!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While Tyrone was back at the house looking after Hope and Ruby, Fiz took Phill into the backroom at the Bistro and gently told him she couldn't be with him. She had thought she loved him, but it just wasn't going to work, despite Phill's pleas.

As Fiz left the venue, Phill approached the karaoke and proceeded to announce that he and Fiz had "consciously uncoupled". He then belted out tearful a rendition of Build Me Up Buttercup as the guests looked on awkwardly.

Meanwhile, Fiz headed straight to Tyrone's doorstep. He was in the midst of enjoying a takeaway in front of the television when he was interrupted, only to be left stunned when Fiz appeared. Revealing that she had left Phill, Fiz told Tyrone she loved him.

Tyrone jokingly said he was busy before saying he loved her too, and the pair sealed their reunion with a kiss. Will it be happy ever after this time?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.