Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) assists mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) and sparks soon fly between him and Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox); while Aaron (James Craven) makes his mark on the Street. Elsewhere, Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) gets into trouble once again and Steve McDonald's (Simon Gregson) roff problem goes from bad to worse.

Wedding bells are ringing in Weatherfield next week. but will Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) go ahead with the nuptials? As fiancé Phill Whittaker's (Jamie Kenna) ex-wife Camilla (played by former Emmerdale star Louise Marwood) arrives and his mother Mimi (Margot Leicester) seemingly cause trouble, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is also still in love with Fiz. Meanwhile, Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) takes more risks and ends up in a confrontation.

Here's what you can expect on Coronation Street from 4th - 8th July 2022.

8 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Phill Whittaker's mum and ex-wife make trouble for Fiz Stape

Phill is stunned to see his ex-wife (ITV)

As their big day gets closer, Fiz and Phill have a few obstacles to contend with. Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) is convinced Phill's mum Mimi is faking her injury - and that is scheming against the wedding. When Hope's (Isabella Flanagan) bridesmaid dress is covered in wine, Mimi blames Cerberus the dog, and Evelyn is fuming. Phill isn't happy that Fiz won't give Mimi the benefit of the doubt.On the Street, a woman steps out of a car and introduces herself as Camilla - Phill's ex-wife.

Phill is stunned as to why she is there, but tells Fiz that Camilla is no threat and that he can't wait to be her husband. As Evelyn is forced to eat her words over Mimi, Fiz feels she has to invite Camilla to her hen party; but a game of Mr and Mrs proves the latter knows Phill better than Fiz does. Camilla insists that Phill still loves her and has emails to prove it. As Fiz confronts Phill, he denies all knowledge and suspicion falls on Mimi, who is promptly banned from the house and the wedding. But is that really the final hurdle?

2. Will Fiz Stape get married?

Will Fiz marry Phill? (ITV)

Of course there's more to it - this is a soap wedding, after all! Amid all the drama, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) advises Fiz's ex, Tyrone, to go for it and reveal his feelings to her before it's too late. Later in the week, after stewing on his words, Fiz tells Tyrone that yes, she does love him, but she can't trust him and she will be marrying Phill.

As the big day arrives, the bride and groom are shocked to realise their registrar has been cancelled. They are able to get things back on track, and Tyrone later presents Fiz with a pair of vintage earrings that belonged to the late Vera Duckworth (Liz Dawn). As Ty and Evelyn sit down to watch the ceremony, Fiz and Phill prepare to make their vows - but will everything go to plan, or will Fiz have a change of heart over Tyrone?

3. Toyah Habeeb is confronted by Saira Habeeb

Toyah is accused by Imran's mum Saira (ITV)

The arrival of her ex, Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock), has provided Toyah with a welcome distraction in the aftermath of husband Imran's (Charlie de Melo) death. But more drama is brewing. When Spider explains that he and other activists plan to use an abandoned brewery building for a protest, Toyah wants to help. Spider warns against breaking her bail conditions, but Toyah decides to steal the key from the Bistro.

With Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) onto Toyah in the wake of this theft, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) defends her sister. But she's stunned when Toyah admits she took the key for Spider; and later Toyah ends up in a showdown with Imran's mother Saira (Kim Vithana). Asking for some of Imran's ashes, Saira reveals she's already buried them. She confronts Toyah about her bond with her ex, before accusing her of murdering Imran. How will Toyah respond?

4. Audrey Roberts shocks her family

Audrey has an announcement (ITV)

As Audrey is discharged from the hospital following her accident, daughter Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) isn't happy that she heads straight to the pub. The recently returned Stephen later supports Audrey when she tells the family that she is updating her will. Grandchildren David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) make a fuss of Audrey in the hope of winning a decent chunk of money form her estate.

Audrey summons her clan for a meeting and reveals she is leaving all her money to WARTS - the Weatherfield Association of Retail Traders in late husband Alf's (Bryan Mosley) memory. As the week progresses she's angry that David attempted to gain power of attorney over her assets, and informs her loved ones that she will be leaving them her money after all, but it will be held in trust by Stephen. We can't see this going down well!

5. Is Stephen Reid here to stay?

Is romance brewing for Stephen and Elaine? (ITV)

Aside from dealing with Audrey's antics, Stephen has something to smile about this week. Having already taken a shine to Elaine, the pair strike up a conversation thanks to Gail. Gail hears Elaine discussing her plans to holiday at the Italian lakes and suggests she chat to Stephen who has been living there for a number of years.

As they talk, Elaine seems smitten and hangs on his every word as he tells her about Italy. As Stephen declares to his relatives that he's moving in with Audrey to care for her - leaving nephew David horrified - it looks like we'll be seeing much more of Stephen. Is romance on the cards too?

6. Aaron Sandford impresses Kevin Webster

Aaron wins Kevin round (ITV)

When Aaron admires a vintage car at the garage, he gets talking to Kevin, who admits he's struggling to diagnose the vehicle's problem. Aaron suggests it could have a blown gasket, but Kevin is initially annoyed by this uninvited opinion - but when Aaron's theory turns out to be correct, Kev eats his words and even offers to train him up as a mechanic.

Thrilled, Aaron tells his girlfriend Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) that he'll now be able to afford all the holiday excursions she desires, meaning they can avoid the beach. Summer is delighted and takes her insulin after ditching her previous doses. Will her sensible decision last?

7. Stu Carpenter causes chaos

Zeedan catches out Stu (ITV)

Stu is disheartened as he confides in Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) over a returned parcel - the new owners of his daughter's house sent it back and he's no way of contacting her. Later in the week, Yasmeen leaves Stu and her grandson Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) to run Speed Daal without her, but Stu takes a secretive sip from his hip flask.

With Zeedan busy in the kitchen, he's shocked to emerge and find Stu playing drinking games with a table of rowdy lads. How will Yasmeen react if she finds out? And is this the start of viewers learning more of Stu's backstory, which looks to be rather complex?

8. Steve McDonald faces roof drama

Steve makes a discovery (ITV)

When daughter Amy (Elle Mulvaney) informs him the ceiling is leaking, Steve blames Jacob Hay's (Jack James Ryan) mate for a botched job of repairing the roof. Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) finds Steve and reveals that the roof of No.3 is also leaking. As wife Tracy (Kate Ford) urges Steve to hire a professional rather than tackle the roof himself, Steve acquires help from the husband of taxi passenger Viv.

Arnie tells him he can start work immediately, but he must pay £3k upfront. Steve pays, but when Arnie fails to show up, Tracy is furious that Steve agreed so easily. With the roofer absent, a scaffolder John arrives and demands payment. When Steve insists that his payment included the scaffolding work, John is adamant he's wrong. What will Steve do next as he's clearly being conned?

Read more:

