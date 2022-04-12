Meanwhile, Gary Windass (Mikey North) gets more than one shock courtesy of his murder victim, and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is stunned by Nicky Wheatley's (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) secret. And in less sinister, but no doubt just as dramatic scenes, Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) is confused by George Shuttleworth's (Tony Maudsley) distant demeanour and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) is desperate for some privacy at home.

As always, there's drama aplenty on the cobbles in the form of a health crisis, betrayal and secrets coming to light. Summer Spellman's (Harriet Bibby) dangerous behaviour leads to a serious emergency, while Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) has well and truly turned against Abi Webster (Sally Carman) in the battle for custody of baby Alfie.

Here's what is coming up on Coronation Street in the week of 18th - 22nd April 2022.

1. Summer has a diabetic emergency

Summer is seriously ill ITV

Summer continues to neglect her health as she struggles with her issues with eating alongside her diabetes. When Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) tries to intervene once again, Summer loses her temper. But later, Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) arrives at Victoria Garden and when the police arrives, he leaves behind the alcopops he is re-selling while Summer is slumped on the bench.

The police find Summer with the abandoned bottles and assume she is drunk, taking her down to the station. But Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) realises she is seriously ill after speaking to Amy and Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain), and finds her in a diabetic coma. Will Summer be OK?

2. Nicky's past is revealed to Daisy

Nicky is horrified by Daisy's plan ITV

Daisy has been trying to keep her jealousy at bay while boyfriend Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) bonds with pal Nicky while working at the school together. Daisy decides to deliver the pair a packed lunch, but is put out when Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonca) is surprised over her connection to Daniel.

She resolves to set Nicky up with a man, but when she chooses her ex Ashley Hardcastle (Lamin Touray) he recognises Nicky. It turns out Ashley had dealings with Nicky in her former profession as a sex worker, and a shocked Daisy confronts Daniel. What will he say, and is Nicky's history set to be exposed?

3. It's Imran versus Abi

Imran has a scheme in mind ITV

Imran meets up with associate Ben, instructing him to find out all he can about Abi in his bid to be able to take care of baby Alfie. Toyah isn't happy with his tactics. But she later overhears Abi discussing ways to ruin Imran's chances of custody during a meeting with solicitor Elliot.

Toyah then tells Imran she supports his plan to prove Abi as an unfit mother. But when they see Abi at the neonatal unit, who insists she wants them all to be in Alfie's life, will Toyah change her mind? Whatever happens, it doesn't put Imran off as he tells Ben he needs proof that Abi is back on drugs. Will Imran's unjust methods be victorious?

4. Gary and Kelly get another shock

Gary has news for Kelly ITV

Following the events at Rick Neelan's (Greg Wood) funeral, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) is horrified when Gary's fist fight makes the Gazette, complete with photos. But there's a further shock when Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) find 17k stashed under the floorboards of Rick's house.

Will a guilty Gary hand the cash over to Kelly (Millie Gibson)? It's certainly what the late Laura (Kel Allen) would expect him to do after her enormous sacrifice. As Kelly prepares for her mum's funeral, how much longer can Gary contain his killer secrets?

5. Eileen feels rejected by George

Eileen confronts George ITV

George has been avoiding staying the night with Eileen, leaving her feeling unwanted. As he makes another excuse next week, Eileen is hurt. At work, George and Todd (Gareth Pierce) are preoccupied with planning a funeral for a man who it seems was a bigamist - they are faced with a dilemma over two Mrs Littles.

This leads to a massive mix-up Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) gets involved. Overhearing Todd and George discussing how to stop two women finding out about each other, Sean concludes that George is a two-timing rat and swiftly informs Eileen. What will she do? And what's the real reason George is so reluctant to stay in her house?

6. Sally's plans fall flat

Sally asks Elaine to move out ITV

Still keen to have some alone time with Tim (Joe Duttine), Sally arrives back from Gina's feeling unimpressed, as his mother Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) is still living with them. Once again, Sally insists that it's high time Elaine moved out.

Tim is less enthusiastic about his mum leaving, and is saddened when Sally takes matter into her own hands and asks her to go. Later, Sally is thrilled at the prospect of a nice empty house and just the two of them, but things don't go as she planned. Will the couple be able to get their love life back on track?

