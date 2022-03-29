Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) says goodbye as ex-partner Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) moves out of their family home, and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) struggles to juggle her diabetes with living a normal teenage life. And Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) continues her secret romance in the lead up to her imminent exit.

There's plenty of heartache going around the cobbles, as Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) faces fresh turmoil in the wake of Imran Habeeb's (Charlie de Melo) betrayal; while Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) is torn over the situation with her dying mum Laura (Kel Allen).

Here's what you can expect on next week's Coronation Street from 4th - 8th April 2022.

Emma prepares to exit

Despite helping Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) cover up the death of pensioner Ted after their car accident, Emma has been enjoying dates with his grandson Jon Spear (Jordan Ford). She's managed to hide this from Faye and her complicit boyfriend Craig Tinker (Colson Smith), but things come to a head when an oblivious Jon asks her to move to Australia with him.

When Jon arrives at the flat, Faye recognises him and is furious with Emma. But worse is to come when Jon recognises Craig, and it's Faye who eventually blurts out the whole story about Ted. How will he react? With Emma departing the cobbles this week, will she be heading to prison or running from the law?

Star Alexandra Mardell recently told RadioTimes.com and other press: "The fact that Faye just blurts it out, it's like 'oh, you waited all this time and now you've come clean!' But [Emma's] very relieved in the end because that's just what she wanted." Is there any hope for a happy outcome?

Faye's baby scare

While dealing with the stress of Emma's antics and the guilt of their criminal activity, Faye has also been coming to terms with a surprise pregnancy. After the shock subsided, Faye and Craig put aside the tension between them to look forward to a brighter future. As the week begins, the pair attend a midwife appointment full of excitement.

Later, as Craig returns to work in the police force, Faye emerges from the bathroom after her big confession to Jon, telling Emma she thinks she could be losing the baby. At the hospital, Faye and Craig wait anxiously for the results of a scan - but are left shocked by the news they are given. But what has happened?

Decision time for Toyah

In the wake of her discovery that Imran is the father of Abi Webster's (Sally Carman) baby Alfie, Toyah's relationship may not be the only resulting loss in the fall-out. She and Imran were all set to adopt foster child Elsie until the bombshell dropped last week. Can this even go ahead after the recent drama?

It seems there's sad news ahead as Imran will end up saying an emotional goodbye to Elsie. As for Toyah, Abi finds her at the hospital, gazing at Alfie in his incubator. Has Toyah's happy future now been completely destroyed - and will she punish Abi for her part in this?

Tyrone's heartbreak

Fiz admits to ex Tyrone that she is having second thoughts about moving away from the Street with new partner Phill (Jamie Kenna). Although he is desperate for her to stay, Ty encourages her to grab her fresh start with both hands, wanting her and their girls Hope and Ruby to be happy. But he's heartbroken inside as he paints on a smile to wave them off.

At the factory, Fiz hides her doubts about her shiny new life as her friends gently tease her. When she calls in at the garage, Tyrone finally reveals to Fiz just how much he is missing both her and their daughters. Will she change her mind about the move?

Summer struggles

Summer has been hiding her problems with managing her diabetes alongside her issues with eating. In upcoming scenes, her friends Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) will step in to support her. Summer confides in Aadi that during the recent girls' night out, she didn't take her blood sugar as she just wanted to feel like a normal teen for the night.

Will Aadi tell Summer's guardian, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), what's going on? Can Summer get back on the right path, or is she set to spiral further? Is Summer's attitude set to put her health at serious risk?

Daisy is suspicious

After some initial scheming, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) has been trying to ignore her growing jealousy of Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) since she returned and reconnected with Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

But she can't help but feel put out when she and Daniel are interrupted by Nicky who happily calls in at the Rovers to tell Daniel she has got the job as a teaching assistant. Daisy then asks Nicky about her previous career, becoming suspicious despite being unaware of her history. What will Daisy do if she finds out that Nicky used to be a sex worker?

Kelly's dilemma

When Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) gave a false confession to the police over Rick's murder, their daughter Kelly disowned her dying mother. But Kelly has no idea that it was actually Gary Windass (Mikey North) who killed her dad in self-defence, and that Laura only made the admission so Rick could be declared dead and Kelly could carve out a future with his money - while still being looked after by Gary and his wife Maria (Samia Longchambon).

With Laura's life now reaching its end, Gary tries to persuade Kelly to visit her mum, but she refuses. When she wins an award at the hairdressing event, she eventually changes her mind but by the time she reaches the hospital her mum has already passed away. Gary's guilt weighs heavily on him as he watches over a distraught Kelly.

