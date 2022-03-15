In January, Faye and Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) accidentally knocked down a man called Ted while driving. When they checked on him later, they were horrified to find him dead. Rather than reporting the incident, the pair chose to cover their tracks as Faye was terrified of heading back to prison so soon after being released.

Over the past few months, Coronation Street's Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) has been harbouring a dark secret - and now a new bombshell could be about to rock her, as she suspects she may be pregnant.

Viewers will remember that Faye spent time in jail last year after attacking Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) who she mistook for sexual predator Ray Crosby (Mark Frost). Just as she was released and ready to get her life back on track, Faye found herself in trouble all over again.

Coming up on the cobbles, Faye will confide in grandmother Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) that she fears she may be expecting for the second time in her young life - and the timing couldn't be worse.

Here's all you need to know about Faye's storyline, and how it links to her past plots.

Is Faye pregnant with Craig's baby?

Faye is currently dating Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) - but since she revealed the truth about her role in Ted's death, their relationship has struggled. The young policeman made the decision to keep Faye and Emma's secret, heading to the pensioner's flat to search for incriminating evidence that would have led his colleagues right to their door.

Craig then quit the police force, and as hard as he tries to move on, it's clear his heart isn't in his new job at the factory. As Faye's attempts to spend time with Craig fall flat, he will admit to Emma that he resents Faye for the loss of his career. With the couple in a bad place, Faye knows having a baby isn't idea right now. As she prepares to take a test, what will the result be - and how might Craig react?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Faye's previous baby bombshells

As mentioned above, this isn't the first time Faye has faced pregnancy drama. Back in 2014, a 12-year-old Faye fell pregnant, only discovering she was expecting after bullies mocked her increasing weight. Her confidant was none other than close friend and future boyfriend Craig, but the father of baby Miley was actually a boy called Jackson, who eventually took on the responsibility of raising their daughter with the help of his parents. A few years later they paid Faye a visit, and she was pleased to see that Miley was happy and settled.

In 2021, vile Ray Crosby coerced Faye into sleeping with him, later leaving her fearful that she was pregnant with her rapist's baby. This turned out to be a false alarm, but now there's a chance she could be carrying lovely Craig's baby, will she feel differently this time around?

You'll have to tune in to Corrie next week to find out what happens next for Faye.

Read more

Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Adam left for dead?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.