6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Faye and Emma cover up Ted’s death

After covering up the death of the old man they ran over, Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) and Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) panic when evidence is discovered by copper Craig Tinker (Colson Smith). Is the game up?

Advertisement

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) reels from a shock discovery, Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) fears the worst when his son goes missing, and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) struggles with an eating disorder.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 10th – 14th January 2022.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Emma and Faye’s killer cover up

Describing Faye and Emma as Weatherfield’s answer to Thelma and Louise would’ve been like calling Roy Cropper (David Neilson) the Ryan Gosling of the cobbles, until the girls fled the scene of a crime and decided to cover up a suspicious death. Now pensioner Ted’s dead after they ran him over, the pair must hide any evidence linking them to the accident.

This includes the old timer’s crutch that’s still in their flat, which Craig finds and uses after he sprains his ankle. Knowing Ted’s initials are on it, Faye and Emma pray that Craig isn’t as good a copper as he thinks he is – otherwise those Thelma and Louise comparisons could continue and force the friends on the run. Let’s hope their next ill-advised drive doesn’t take them off the edge of a cliff.

Joseph goes missing

With Chesney and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) devoting most of their attention to the quads, particularly little Aled adapting to being deaf, Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) feels forgotten about. Ches learns his son is being bullied and realises he’s taken his eye off the ball, but when he tries to get the school to take the teasing seriously, mortified Joseph runs away.

A frantic search ensues and panic sets in when the little lad’s jumper is found… Has something awful happened? As distraught Ches and Gemma make a public appeal for information we see a despondent Joseph wandering the streets – though there could be more to his disappearance than meets the eye…

Yasmeen learns the truth

Biting the bullet, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) come clean to Yasmeen about how Hashim forced them to use Speed Daal as a laundry service for his dirty cash, which ultimately led to the fire that almost killed Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows).

Yas is gobsmacked by her grandkids’ confession and cuts all ties, and confused Marrium Nazir (Kiran Landa) questions Zee as to what the sudden feud is all about. Zeedan is desperate to be honest with his missus about their dealings with her dead dad, even though there would be serious repercussions for his family. Where do his loyalties lie?

Summer spirals deeper into bulimia

Summer receives a conditional offer from Oxford University, and while it’s cause for celebration it also means the pressure is really on now she knows what grades she needs in order to fulfil her academic potential.

Sadly this sends the troubled teen further down the distressing path she’s already on as she secretly binges on sugary junk food, then makes herself sick. Canny Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) clocks all is not well but Summer deflects her suspicions – for now. Ms Spellman’s anxiety and self-esteem issues increase when Max Turner (Paddy Bever) pervs at an upskirting picture of her on his phone, but who who took the sleazy snap?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Remember Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan), the scally teenage drug dealer who lured unsuspecting Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) into Harvey’s narcotics network last year? Amy bumps into him and the lad insists he’s cleaned up his act and extricated himself from the gruesome gang that almost got her cousin killed. He obviously makes an impression on Ms Barlow as Corrie have confirmed Amy will start dating Jacob, much to her parents’ disapproval…

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) worries when Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) rejects her amorous advances and thinks he’s gone off her, not knowing he’s worried about having a fatal cardiac arrest after doctors told him to avoid any strain on his heart. Terrified Tim confides his fears about the operation to Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) and Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) but still insists Sal be kept in the dark – making his wife think he might be cheating on her!