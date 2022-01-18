6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Faye confesses to Craig and Bernie’s scam is exposed

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) has some explaining to do when Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) exposes her scam, Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan) makes an alarming discovery, and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) is arrested!

Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) confesses to Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) about her involvement in the death of pensioner Ted Spear, but will the copper shop his girlfriend and send her back to prison?

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 24th – 28th January 2022.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Truth about Ted’s death revealed

The net closes in on unlikely criminals Faye and Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell). Curious Craig tries to identify the fingerprints on the crutch belonging to dead Ted but gets nowhere, much to the guilty girls’ relief. However, they’re not out of the woods as Craig then reveals Ted’s post mortem points to his demise being triggered by an accident that caused a fatal blood clot.

Unable to keep shtum a minute longer, Faye blabs to her boyfriend and tells him everything about how she and Em knocked over the unsuspecting pensioner and failed to report it, then later found him dead in his flat. Will Craig be loyal to his copper instincts and send his girlfriend back to jail?

Bernie’s scam exposed

Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) proudly goes public with his and Bernie’s romance, though she’s worried Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) is going to blab about her part in his ‘disappearance’ and puts pressure on the lad to stay silent. Canny Evelyn grows suspicious all is not as it seems and is so sure Bernie is hiding something she calls the police.

Cornered Bernie admits everything, and the street reels as she and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) are taken in for questioning. As she tries to convince her furious family she had Joseph’s best interests at heart, will the real story of the scam be revealed or will Bernie take the blame while others play the innocent?

Lydia learns Daniel’s dirty secret

You expect a few surprises in the early stages of a fledgling romance, like how your new lover takes their tea or what their guilty box set pleasure is. Finding out they were investigated for suspected inappropriate relations with an underage girl, for instance, is fairly next level stuff.

Discovering what went on between Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) understandably unnerves Lydia, and as she offloads to Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) about her boyfriend’s past Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) earwigs and leaps to her old flame’s defence. Sarah tells Daniel his ex defended his honour so he thanks her and there’s a charged moment between the pair, witnessed by a jealous Lydia. Is there unfinished business between Daniel and Daisy?

Sally arrested

As Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) lies in a hospital bed awaiting life-saving heart surgery, his marriage is in crisis as Sally fumes he kept his health crisis a secret and made her think he was having an affair. The last thing Tim recalls as anaesthetic engulfs him before going into theatre is a commotion in the corridor and Sally brawling with a police officer – has he imagined it?

Nope, Sal is actually arrested after an altercation with the authorities, but you’ll have to tune in to find out why… Later in the week as Tim celebrates his 50th birthday while recovering from his op, Sally is distracted when incriminating stories about her appear in the local press that threaten her political ambitions. She points the finger at arch-rival Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), but has she got it wrong? How unlike Sally to run her mouth off without thinking…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Carla Connor (Alison King) is uncharacteristically judgey when she lambasts Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) for putting toy boy lover Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) before her family, as she’s having so much fun being a cougar she’s forgotten to give Johnny’s daughter Kate her share of cash from his will. Mortified Jen has a wobble and almost calls off the romance (especially after a cringe-worthy incident when Leo ends up in A&E) but they’re soon back on and he moves in. Is this the landlady’s happy ever after?

What happened to Daisy being a vacuous minx? Not only does she publicly vouch for Daniel in the face of Lydia’s moaning she also uses her social media to encourage local teens to attend Weatherfield High’s workshops on consent, created in the wake of Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) and her campaigning. Has she turned over a new leaf, or does she have an ulterior motive? And which pupil gets into trouble when they deliberately skip the workshop?