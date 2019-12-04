Accessibility Links
Home
News
Soaps
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Coronation Street first look as Michelle delivers Vicky’s baby
EastEnders, Corrie and Hollyoaks bosses reveal Christmas secrets
Coronation Street reveals Vicky’s fate – and vindicates Michelle in the process
Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien understands why co-star Lucy Fallon quit the show
Could Anna Windass return to Coronation Street? Mikey North speaks out on a potential comeback for his screen mum
Coronation Street's Mikey North reveals huge storyline for 2020
Tina O’Brien teases Coronation Street’s first ever Barlow-Platt wedding: “It feels a bit Romeo and Juliet”
Who plays Tim Metcalfe’s secret wife Charlie in Coronation Street? Sian Reeves joins the cast
Coronation Street Christmas 2019 spoilers – a gunman storms the cobbles, big exits for Michelle and Robert
Coronation Street reveals first look at Christmas Day siege horror
Coronation Street’s Bernie catfishes Kel: “She won’t stop until he’s brought to justice” says Jane Hazelgrove
Michelle jilts Robert in Coronation Street – but has he killed Vicky? Kym Marsh on murder twist
“Freak accident” for Coronation Street’s Rita this Christmas will have “far-reaching consequences”
Coronation Street boss teases Shona Platt’s dramatic exit as “serious new storyline” kicks off at Christmas
Coronation Street producer admits “EastEnders’ Angie and Den is still the holy grail of soap Christmas”
