Viewers know that Kelly's unofficial guardian Gary Windass (Mikey North) is the true killer after a violent showdown between him and Rick ended in the latter's death.

Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) left daughter Kelly (Millie Gibson) broken in tonight's Coronation Street (28th March) when she managed to convince police that she was responsible for the murder of Kelly's dad Rick (Greg Wood).

When Gary confessed everything to a dying Laura last week, she told the police that she was the guilty party so that Rick would be declared dead - and his money could be released to Kelly. Kelly remained resolute that her mum was innocent, referencing the fact that Laura had hired a private investigator to find her dad, something she wouldn't have done if she was guilty.

There was also the fact that Laura's slight build made it physically impossible for her to have killed her ex-husband, and the police were still certain that Gary was the person they wanted. Laura realised that this wasn't going to be as easy as she hoped, so she made another huge decision.

Telling detectives exactly where Rick was buried - thanks to her previous chat with Gary - officers were soon searching the very same site Gary had so desperately tried to access last week. It wasn't long before they found the body, and Laura knew her scheme had been successful.

While she sobbed in custody, Kelly, Gary and Maria were informed that Ricky's body had indeed been found and that Laura had now been charged with his murder.

Kelly demanded to see her mum "one last time, " where she was now being watched over in hospital. Gary looked increasingly uncomfortable as Laura was questioned by Kelly and she offered a story of self-defence - just like Gary's version of events.

Kelly Neelan speaks with Gary Windass (centre) and his wife Maria (left)

Gary spoke up for Laura, though not to the point of actually admitting his part in everything! Laura told Kelly she loved her and wished she had been a better mother. But Kelly responded by saying goodbye and walking out.

Laura instructed Gary to find a way to live with what he had done and keep the truth under wraps while he looked after Kelly. She also ordered him never to go back to his old life of dodgy crime.

Later, Kelly was seen stewing over her meeting with her mum, while Gary and Maria tried to boost her spirits. But can the pair really keep lying to her while Laura's condition worsens?

