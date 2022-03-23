Viewers know that Gary was responsible for the factory roof collapse that claimed the life of Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia), and he went on to kill ruthless gangster Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) a few months later.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) was left in a panic in tonight's Coronation Street (23rd March) when he realised one of his deadly secrets was under threat.

While a handful of people are aware that Gary took Rick's life in self-defence, he led everyone to believe that Rick was at fault for the roof disaster - handy for Gary, right?

So despite a few bumps along the way, he has managed to keep his secret pretty well-contained since the events took place in 2019.

In recent months, Gary has thrown himself into supporting Rick's daughter Kelly (Millie Gibson), with her dying mum Laura (Kel Allen) even asking him to become the teen's guardian.

Gary was happy to accept, but it wasn't long until he began to fear for the settled family unit he'd built up, as wife Maria (Samia Longchambon) revealed some information that changed everything.

In the midst of the recent election drama, potential councillor Maria was initially thrilled to learn that the Weatherfield County training ground was to be moved to another site that would support her campaign against air pollution.

But when she later told her husband the news, before revealing exactly where the new site would be, Gary's face fell. "When does the build start?" he immediately asked.

Maria, who is fully aware of the situation, caught on to his dilemma as it dawned on her that the "old brickworks" is where Rick's body currently resides. The pair stared at each other in horror as they contemplated what this meant.

What will Gary's next move be? Will he try and move Rick's body yet again, or are his days now numbered as the chances of it being unearthed are about to increase massively?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.