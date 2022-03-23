Gary Windass panics as his secret comes under threat in Coronation Street
His blood runs cold when he makes a discovery.
Gary Windass (Mikey North) was left in a panic in tonight's Coronation Street (23rd March) when he realised one of his deadly secrets was under threat.
Viewers know that Gary was responsible for the factory roof collapse that claimed the life of Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia), and he went on to kill ruthless gangster Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) a few months later.
While a handful of people are aware that Gary took Rick's life in self-defence, he led everyone to believe that Rick was at fault for the roof disaster - handy for Gary, right?
So despite a few bumps along the way, he has managed to keep his secret pretty well-contained since the events took place in 2019.
In recent months, Gary has thrown himself into supporting Rick's daughter Kelly (Millie Gibson), with her dying mum Laura (Kel Allen) even asking him to become the teen's guardian.
Read more:
- Coronation Street star teases Gary's killer confession
- Who did Gary Windass kill in Coronation Street?
Gary was happy to accept, but it wasn't long until he began to fear for the settled family unit he'd built up, as wife Maria (Samia Longchambon) revealed some information that changed everything.
In the midst of the recent election drama, potential councillor Maria was initially thrilled to learn that the Weatherfield County training ground was to be moved to another site that would support her campaign against air pollution.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
But when she later told her husband the news, before revealing exactly where the new site would be, Gary's face fell. "When does the build start?" he immediately asked.
Maria, who is fully aware of the situation, caught on to his dilemma as it dawned on her that the "old brickworks" is where Rick's body currently resides. The pair stared at each other in horror as they contemplated what this meant.
What will Gary's next move be? Will he try and move Rick's body yet again, or are his days now numbered as the chances of it being unearthed are about to increase massively?
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1