Coronation Street's Mikey North 'changed his mind' on villain storyline
The actor says his opinion on Gary's darker storylines has changed over time.
Mikey North has revealed that his preferences have changed when it comes to taking on darker storylines in his Coronation Street role.
It comes as his character, Gary Windass, is set to make a big confession over the murder of gangster Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) this week.
When Gary's wife Maria (Samia Longchambon) informs him that due to her campaign for cleaner air, the County training ground is moving sites, he realises the new location is where he moved Rick's body to.
Later, when Rick's terminally ill ex-wife Laura (Kel Allen) confronts Gary over the private investigator's suggestion that Rick is dead, Gary knows that time is running out and tells her everything. While you'll have to wait and see how that decision pans out for the hapless criminal, the star who plays him discusses his thoughts on his storylines.
Read more:
- Coronation Street star teases Gary's killer confession
- Who did Gary Windass kill in Coronation Street?
Speaking to press via Digital Spy, North says that he enjoys playing a mix of genres much more these days. "When I was younger, and I think this is my 14th or 15th year now, in these interviews all I said was: 'I just want to be the bad guy. I love being the bad guy and getting into fights and all of that".
"But maybe it's me getting a little bit older. It's all good doing that, but playing the nicer, happy, jack the lad, there's a bit of comedy in there and I've definitely started to enjoy that more as I've got older. I like the best of both worlds of getting to do bits of both."
Luckily for the actor, in between Gary's multiple illegal activities there has still been some classic Corrie fun for the character. Gary is still seen sharing the occasional lighthearted scene with brother-in-law Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) and taking part in the usual community capers.
North also spoke about the current storyline as he gave an insight into Gary's choices. "Gary has got a temper on him and he does things without thinking, but it was all for a purpose and for a reason. Rick's murder in particular was all in self-defence. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Perhaps the reason it's taken so long for Gary to be caught out is due to his good intentions, as viewers will note that he never actually intends to kill anyone! And the star feels the same way.
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1