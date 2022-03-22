It comes as his character, Gary Windass, is set to make a big confession over the murder of gangster Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) this week.

Mikey North has revealed that his preferences have changed when it comes to taking on darker storylines in his Coronation Street role.

When Gary's wife Maria (Samia Longchambon) informs him that due to her campaign for cleaner air, the County training ground is moving sites, he realises the new location is where he moved Rick's body to.

Later, when Rick's terminally ill ex-wife Laura (Kel Allen) confronts Gary over the private investigator's suggestion that Rick is dead, Gary knows that time is running out and tells her everything. While you'll have to wait and see how that decision pans out for the hapless criminal, the star who plays him discusses his thoughts on his storylines.

Speaking to press via Digital Spy, North says that he enjoys playing a mix of genres much more these days. "When I was younger, and I think this is my 14th or 15th year now, in these interviews all I said was: 'I just want to be the bad guy. I love being the bad guy and getting into fights and all of that".

"But maybe it's me getting a little bit older. It's all good doing that, but playing the nicer, happy, jack the lad, there's a bit of comedy in there and I've definitely started to enjoy that more as I've got older. I like the best of both worlds of getting to do bits of both."

Luckily for the actor, in between Gary's multiple illegal activities there has still been some classic Corrie fun for the character. Gary is still seen sharing the occasional lighthearted scene with brother-in-law Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) and taking part in the usual community capers.

North also spoke about the current storyline as he gave an insight into Gary's choices. "Gary has got a temper on him and he does things without thinking, but it was all for a purpose and for a reason. Rick's murder in particular was all in self-defence. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"

Perhaps the reason it's taken so long for Gary to be caught out is due to his good intentions, as viewers will note that he never actually intends to kill anyone! And the star feels the same way.

"A lot of trouble he gets into is through him trying to do the right thing but doing the wrong thing. He's not doing it for being nasty's sake. There is often a method behind his madness, it's just not very thought out." Asked whether he believes Gary should face justice, North is divided on the issue. "I think it depends totally on the manner of how that happens," he explained, making the comparison to evil villains like Pat Phelan who killed just "for the sake of that". "But if there is that redeeming factor and we can show that someone has changed themselves around, or there is a reason why they did it in the first place, I think it becomes more forgivable. I think it just depends on the circumstances."

North concludes by adding how much he's enjoyed portraying Gary over the years. "He always means well and as he's got older, he's become a little bit softer and a little bit more amenable as time has gone on. I've liked seeing him evolve."

Fans will have to keep watching to find out if Gary can get himself out of his latest mess.