Ex-partner Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) was heartbroken but painted on a smile as he waved her off along with their daughters Hope and Ruby . Fiz and the girls have moved to a new house with her new partner Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna).

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) moved away from the Coronation Street cobbles after 20 years this week, and it certainly qualified as the end of an era.

Fiz was seen having doubts about leaving, as she reminisced about the decades she had spent living on the Street. She also made us feel old, reminding us that she first appeared in the soap back in 2001 when she was fostered by Roy and Hayley Cropper (David Neilson and Julie Hesmondhalgh).

With such focus given to Fiz's big life decision, fans have been left wondering what the future holds for Fiz. Is this really the last we've seen of the character?

Read on for all you need to know about the storyline, and what it means for the character..

Is Fiz Stape leaving Coronation Street?

Fiz found new love with Phill ITV

Despite how it sounds, and the fact that plenty of Corrie's finest have previously departed the show by moving away, Fiz's big move does not signal her exit. Star Jennie McAlpine is not leaving the ITV soap, and this storyline is ongoing as her alter ego navigates her new life.

We also know that Fiz will reappear later in the week, when she is working at the factory. Beth Tinker (Lisa George) playfully teases her about her posh house, but Fiz is still feeling uncertain about her new living arrangements. Later, she will pop over to visit Tyrone, who then finally admits just how much he misses her and their children.

Will Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Stape get back together?

Tyrone still has feelings for Fiz ITV

If you're in need of a recap, Fiz and Tyrone split last year after several years together in a solid family unit. Tyrone sparked the break-up when he cheated by kissing younger neighbour Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu). Although yet another infidelity story wasn't welcomed by Corrie fans, the soap earned praise with its subsequent portrayal of Tyrone and Fiz's crumbling relationship as they decided to call it quits.

Tyrone later embarked on a romance with Alina, who fell pregnant. But young Hope's (Isabella Flanagan) severe behavioural problems caused huge drama, and Alina suffered a miscarriage. As it became clear that Tyrone still had feelings for Fiz, Alina left Weatherfield without telling Ty that she was once again expecting his baby.

Fiz eventually found new love with Phill, and jealous Tyrone held back in order to let her be happy. But given Fiz's misgivings about her future and the fact that she still shares a strong bond with Tyrone, could they find their way back to each other? Only time will tell! It's not the first time a soap couple have reunited after a turbulent time, but if it does happen, we wouldn't rule out a sudden return for Alina and a mini-Tyrone just as he and Fiz are getting back on track.

